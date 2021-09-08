Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size, Growth Driving Factors, Technology Overview and Forecasts, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Osteoporosis Drugs Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Osteoporosis Drugs Market size is expected to value at USD 16.3 billion by 2025. The osteoporosis drug industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in elderly population and increase in the occurrence of target diseases like osteoporosis. Global occurrence of osteoporosis along with high demand for drugs in prophylaxis and treatment is propelling the growth of osteoporosis drug market, in the recent years.

Key Players:

Pfizer

Hoffmann La Roche

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Merck & Co AG

Amgen

Allergan plc

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly and Company

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the osteoporosis drugs industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR over next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the osteoporosis drugs. Osteoporosis is a primary cause of reduced bone density inducing the pain with a minor form of injury or trauma. As many as nine million people have been reported suffering from the osteoporosis disease on annual basis across the globe.

Such factors are causing frequent osteoporotic conditions every three seconds. Prime victims of the disease are menopausal women. For instance, one out of three women above the age of fifty experiences an osteoporotic fracture. These factors are responsible for the growth of osteoporosis drugs market, thus creating lucrative opportunities for market players, in recent years. Substantial rise in the elderly population in both developed and developing economies across the globe are driving the demand for osteoporosis drugs.

Product Outlook:

Branded Bisphosphonates Parathyroid Hormone Therapy Calcitonin Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator(SERM) Rank Ligand Inhibitors

Generics

The rank ligand inhibitors is considered as one of the faster growing segment in the osteoporosis drug market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Increase in preference by healthcare professional due to positive outcomes in patient attributes to the growing popularity of the rank ligand inhibitors segment. The Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) segment also witnesses substantial growth owing to the increasing adoption in conjunction with other drugs to impart a synergistic effect.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in adoption of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, increase in number of incidences related to osteoporosis disorders, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the osteoporosis drugs market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing elderly population, rising healthcare expenditure, improved clinical facilities, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential opportunities in the region.

The key players in the osteoporosis drug industry are Actavis Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Co., Integra LifeSciences Co., Pfizer Inc., and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory.

