Specialty Chemicals Market by Type, by Function – Global Trends & Forecasts

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Specialty Chemicals Market by Type (Pesticides, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Oilfield Chemicals, Food Additives, Specialty Polymer and Others), by Function (Antioxidants, Biocides, Surfactants, and Others) – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020” , defines and segments the specialty chemicals market with an analysis and forecast for types, and functions, in terms of value.

This report classifies specialty chemicals market into two segments, namely, target applications and functions (such as antioxidants, catalysts, and biocides). The applications of specialty chemicals market includes advanced ceramic materials, construction chemicals, cosmetic chemicals, water management chemicals, oil field chemicals, textile chemicals, food additives, and others such as rubber processing chemicals, and specialty paper chemicals. Specialty chemicals by functions include adhesives and sealants, catalysts, corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, flame retardants, separation membranes, synthetic dyes, specialty pigments, demulsifiers, rheology modifiers, and water soluble polymers. The report also analyzes prices of key raw materials used to manufacture specialty chemicals. Some of basic materials are crude oil, natural gas, propane, ethane, among others.

Competitive scenarios of the top players in the specialty chemicals market have been discussed in detail. The leading players in this industry have also been profiled with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These top companies include Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany) and Clariant AG (Switzerland), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), and Ashland Inc. (U.S.), among others.

On the basis of function: The specialty chemicals market is segmented by functions, such as antioxidants, biocides, catalysts, enzymes, separation membranes, specialty coatings, and specialty pigments, among others. Each function is further described in detail in the report with revenue forecasts as well.

On the basis of region: The specialty chemicals market by type and application is segmented by key regions—Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Pesticides account for a major share, by type, in terms of value, in the specialty chemicals market. Construction chemicals are expected to witness the highest growth rate of 8.63% from 2015 to 2020. The increasing demand of construction chemicals is driven by the growing construction sector in major emerging economies of Asia-Pacific. Other high growth segments, which are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%, are advanced ceramics, oilfield chemicals, and water treatment chemicals.

Separation membranes, by function, is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.70% from 2015 to 2020. The increasing demand for separation membranes for applications such as reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, electro dialysis, and gas separation is driving the separation membranes market.