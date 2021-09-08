Bioprocess Containers Market Expected To Reach 1,914.6 Million USD by 2023

CITY, Country, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Bioprocess containers are single-use flexible container systems that are utilized in the upstream and downstream processes for sterile liquid-handling applications in the biopharmaceutical industry. These containers are employed in the preparation of cell media and are a cost-effective alternative to conventional stainless-steel systems.

Growth in the bioprocess containers market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing demand for biologics, affordability and sustainability of single-use bioprocess technologies, vaccine production using single-use disposable technologies, and the lower risk of cross-contamination. The booming biopharma industry in emerging countries is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities to players in the market.

On the other hand, issues related to leachable and extractable and increasing market consolidation are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

By type, the bioprocess containers market is categorized as 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, and other containers and accessories. In 2017, the 2D bioprocess containers segment accounted for the largest market share. 2D bioprocess containers are frequently used in cell harvesting and for the transportation of bulk drug products and bulk drug precursors.

The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and advantages associated with the use of bioprocess bags such as their energy efficiency decreased risk of product cross-contamination, and fast implementation are driving the adoption of bioprocess containers in North America. The US accounted for the largest share of the North American bioprocess market in 2017. The growing focus on biopharmaceutical production is a major driver for this market. Government support for novel biologics production has triggered R&D activity in the country, thereby making it an attractive destination for biologics manufacturing.

The key players in the bioprocess containers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Fenner PLC (UK), Meissner (US), Rim Bio (US), and Fluids Control (Argentina).