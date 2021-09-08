Veterinary CT Scanner Market Expected to Reach $173.7 Million by 2022

The veterinary CT scanners market is expected to reach USD 173.7 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 122.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Veterinary CT scanners offer effective and early diagnosis of various conditions in the animal body such as neurology, oncology, orthopedics, traumatology, and many other applications in animal healthcare.

The veterinary CT scanners are used by veterinary hospitals and clinics as well as by university teaching hospitals & academic institutes on small companion animals, equine and livestock, and other animals (zoo and exotic animals). The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2018 and 2023.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing small companion animal population, growing pet adoption, rising demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure, a growing number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies, and innovation in veterinary CT scanners.

However, the high cost of CT scanners may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent. The steady growth in companion animal ownership in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and the other Asia Pacific and Latin American countries serves as a significant growth opportunity for market players in the veterinary CT scanner market.

The veterinary CT scanner market is broadly segmented into stationary multi-slice CT scanners and portable CT scanners. In 2016, the stationary multi-slice CT scanners segment accounted for the largest share of this market. This large share can be attributed to the higher adoption of multi-slice CT scanners, such as mid-end CT scanners and high-end CT scanners.

Due to their lower prices (as compared to the high-end CT scanners), enhanced image quality and spatial imaging, increased scan speed, higher resolution, greater accuracy on on-the-spot diagnosis, and easy handling mid-end CT scanners are increasingly preferred over other CT scanners. The portable CT scanners segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.