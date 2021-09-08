BHK Rabies Vaccine Market 2026 Statistics May Set New Growth Story In Upcoming Years

BHK rabies vaccine are used for the vaccination of the animals. BHK cell culture is a known substrate produced for the rabies in animals. The BHK rabies vaccine is a new low cost technology developed for the production of rabies vaccine. The disease rabies is one of the feared disease which is deadly for animals also.

Dogs are considered to be the holders of rabies virus and rabies can occur to all the warm blooded animals including humans. Human get infected if they are bitten by rabies infected animal and which cause brain inflammation.

BHK rabies vaccine of rabies is made by killed rabies virus. In 1970, first rabies vaccine in cell culture was isolated with the help of baby hamster kidney cells (BHK-21), chick embryo related and Neuro blastoma cells.

BHK Rabies Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026: Segmentation

Tentatively, BHK Rabies Vaccine Market has been segmented on the basis of application, end users and geography.

On the basis of Application, BHK Rabies Vaccine Market can be segmented as:

Pre-exposure Prophylaxis

Post-exposure Prophylaxis

On the basis of Strain type, BHK Rabies Vaccine Market can be segmented as:

Type A

Type C

Type O

Others

On the basis of Geography, BHK Rabies Vaccine Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

BHK Rabies Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 20256 Overview

Inactivated tissue culture rabies vaccine produced on BHK-21 cells. BHK cells are better producers of rabies virus other than cells and these BHK rabies vaccines are tested on mice and cattle.

BHK strain is used for veterinary vaccine. Also the BHK rabies strain are grown in monolayer. BHK rabies vaccine is adequate to induce a protection in rabies.

According to WHO, United states spends 563 million dollar every year on measure to prevent rabies overall the world and more than 15 million people over the world takes post bite vaccination,

post exposure prophylaxis of BHK vaccine is immediate treatment for rabies, it prevent entering rabies virus into the brain, pre exposure prophylaxis of BHK is quite better and simplify cause of prior protection in case of unrecognized rabies exposure.

The major players for the BHK rabies vaccine market Zhongke Biopharm, Henan Yuanda, Hissen, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Creative Biolabs. Manufacturers are focusing on developing products for the BHK rabies vaccine market to eradicate the disease.

BHK Rabies Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026: Regional Outlook

The BHK rabies vaccines market is expected to grow in the developing countries as is an important health problem which needs to be controlled.

On the basis of geography BHK rabies vaccine is segmented into several region such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. In low income countries rabies is neglected and under reported disease.

In the region of North America Cause of awareness about rabies, these region are still progression to cure rabies infection. Major factor such as price analysis, supply chain analysis, political, social and technical also provide forecast number of market for products. Europe and Asia pacific region are also foresees to market moderate rate.

Europe as Belgium has the highest prevalence of rabies and Germany has the highest healthcare expenditure. Pasteur RIV strain, Flury LEP strain,

Wistar-G52 and BHK-21 cell vaccine, these are inactivated rabies vaccine which were used for cats and dogs in Finland during 2009 to 2013. In developing countries, rabies vaccination has not been widely used due to cost.

