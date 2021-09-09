In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market – Business Intelligent and Leading Players

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global in vitro toxicology testing market by Product (Assay (Western Blot, Tissue Culture),Equipment, Assay Reagent, Software), Toxicity Endpoints (ADME, Skin Irritation, Corrosion),Industry (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics)-COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025″ The in vitro toxicology testing market is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 9.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.3%.The major factors driving the growth of this market are the opposition to animal testing, technological advancements, and increasing R&D expenditure to detect toxicity at an early stage during drug development are the primary growth drivers for this market.

Browse 304 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 354 Pages and in-depth TOC on “In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market”

This market is fragmented in nature with a large number of regional and national players. In 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg) were the top three players in the in vitro toxicology testing market and accounted for approximately 40% share of the overall market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific dominated the global vitro toxicology testing market in 2016. The company offers approximately 100 toxicology assays kits and supplementary products for this market, Invitrogen and Gibco being its major brands. The company strategically acquired Affymetrix, Inc. (US) in 2016 to strengthen its offerings in clinical and applied markets. Additionally, the company is backed by its broad global reach, especially in the emerging markets.

Merck KGaA held the second position in the global in vitro toxicology testing market in 2016. Its acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US) in 2014 and subsequent acquisition of BioReliance, Inc. (US) (a subsidiary of Sigma-Aldrich) has helped the company enter in this market. Sigma-Aldrich offers a wide range of assay kits and reagents for in vitro toxicology in cell health and viability analysis. Whereas, BioReliance is a trusted and leading service provider of over 1000 protocols for biologics safety, toxicology, and genomic services to pharmaceutical, food, and chemical industries. This combination of acquisitions, backed by its wide global reach, has helped the company establish itself as a key player in this market.

Eurofins Scientific held the third position in the global in vitro toxicology testing market in 2016 owing to its broad portfolio of testing and support services in cellular assays, in vitro pharmacology profiling, ADME-toxicity & pharmacokinetics (PK), and forensic toxicology. The company primarily focuses on inorganic growth strategies of acquisition to strengthen its position in the market. The company acquired DiscoverX (US) to enhance its pharma discovery products and services in 2017.

The major players in the global in vitro toxicology testing market include Cyprotex (An Evotec AG subsidiary, Germany), Covance (A Laboratory Corporations of America Holding’s subsidiary, US), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), GE Healthcare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Promega Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), among others.

