Single-use Bioreactors Market – Top Players Growth Strategy

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global single-use bioreactors market by Product (System, 2D, 3D Media Bag, Filtration Assemblies), Molecule (mAbs, Vaccine), Cell type (Mammalian, Bacteria), Application (R&D, Process Development), End User (Biopharma, CROs & CMOs) – Global Forecast to 2026″, The global single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in the cultivation of marine organisms, reduced energy and water consumption, the growing biologics market, technological advancements in SUBs, and increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D are factors driving the growth of this market.

Browse 235 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 207 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Single-use Bioreactors Market”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49113750

Most companies focus on launching new products to compete in the market. The players also focus on increasing their presence in high-growth markets through agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) focus on product launches and enhancements to strengthen their position in the market.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s leading position in the single-use bioreactors market can be attributed to its strong product portfolio and wide geographic presence (spanning the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). The company focuses on strengthening its position in the market by adopting organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches and acquisitions. In 2016, the company launched ambr 250, a benchtop mini bioreactor system for parallel fermentation and cell culture. In 2014, the company acquired a majority stake in AllPure Technologies (US). Through this acquisition, the company strengthened its market share in the single-use bioprocessing products market.

Merck Millipore is among the leading players in the single-use bioreactors market. The company offers a strong product portfolio of single-use bioreactor systems and single-use connectors. In order to strengthen its presence and generate a large market share, the company is adopting strategies such as product launches and acquisitions. In 2016, Merck Millipore launched the Mobius 1000L single-use bioreactor. In 2015, Merck acquired Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US), a life sciences and high-technology company. This acquisition helped Merck to enhance its product portfolio and strengthen its customer base.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49113750

Some other leading players in the global single-use bioreactors market are Parkin Hannifin (US), Applikon Biotechnology (Netherlands), Eppendorf (Germany), Cesco Bioengineering (Taiwan), and Cellexus (UK). These companies focus significantly on investing in R&D activities to add innovative technologies and products to their portfolio. With a strong portfolio of single-use bioreactor products and ceaseless efforts to develop innovative products, these companies are likely to maintain their strong position in the market in the coming years.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com