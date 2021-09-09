System Integration Market Revenue Analysis by Regions 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 9 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global System Integration Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the System Integration market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. System Integration Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the System Integration Market forecast.

The System Integration Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global system integration market size was valued at USD 259.9 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 582.5 billion by 2025. Global system integration demand is expected to grow at a steady rate on account of increasing need of homogenous networks. Globalization, digitization, and decentralisation of activities have generated the need for economy technological solutions. System integration is a process of through which multiple systems are connected to bring it on a common platform. This helps in the incorporation of various departments and makes data availability on a real-time basis. Multiple functions within an organisation can access data and visualise information simultaneously for better decision making.

This technology of integrating systems is effective in delivering cost optimizing solutions in the field of software application infrastructure. It helps in delivering better infrastructure management and maintaining data integrity. It enhances efficiency and operational productivity by reducing data errors. Development of technology in the field of cloud and virtual technology is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Further, increasing demand for distributed and open architecture systems is anticipated to fuel the system integration market in near future.

Lack of suitable network related infrastructure and the high cost of implementation is expected to pose a great challenge to this industry. Integrating different functions need high skilled professional with diverse functional knowledge. Shortage of skilled professionals is another challenge for the overall industry growth. Companies in various sectors are expected to invest in developing their IT infrastructure. These investments come in the form of new implementations or updates. The various verticals where system integration is primarily expected to be implemented include banking, financial institutions, logistics, military, telecommunications, and healthcare, retail, energy, and government institutions. Increasing demand from these sectors provides great opportunities which in turn are expected to propel the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Banking and Finance are anticipated to be the most lucrative industry in near future. Aviation industry is expected to provide huge opportunities over the forecast period on account of globalisation and increasing air traffic. Development of new technologies which includes clinical integration, cyber-physical systems, energy management system, and cloud service brokerage provides huge opportunities for overall industry growth.

System integration is segmented as application integration, consulting services, and infrastructure integration. The introduction of dynamic scaling, utility pricing, and variable costing has been several characteristics in infrastructure system integration. Further, cloud technology is also expected to hold a major share in near future. Dynamic scaling helps users to use a single hardware and is one of the popular implementations within organisations having fluctuating demand and moderate investment in IT infrastructure. Data centre management, network integration, integrated communication, and building management are other popular infrastructure system integration.

Unified communication, integrated security software, and data integration are the some of the main features of application integration services. Data integration has been growing at a very fast rate and is expected to hold a major share in the market. Business process synchronization, business transformation, and lifecycle management are the key tasks undertaken by consulting service applications. Automated governance and efficiency are the key reasons for implementation of business process integration. Vast use of network management and cloud services has boosted the infrastructure system in recent years.

North America has been the major market on account of computerisation. The dominance is expected to continue with major demand from financial and government sector. High investments from the government have led to innovative solutions for various departments. Regional demand is followed by Asia-Pacific mainly on account of the high presence of emerging economies including India, China, and South Korea. Large scale implementation in the retail, banking, IT and telecommunication has propelled the demand in this region. Europe has shown a steady growth in recent however the market showed a decline owing the economic turmoil. Manufacturing sector provides great opportunities in Europe especially in countries such as Germany, France and Austria.

South America and Africa is expected to witness a slow growth mainly on account of lack of IT infrastructure and absence or underdeveloped application industries. Key players in the market include Cognizant Technologies, Computer Science Corporation, Accenture, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, and IBM.

Oracle offers diverse and innovative solutions to its customers for achieving competitive advantage. They have products which include data integrator and the golden gate which helps in decision making in the field of financial advisory. Similarly, Infosys have focused on providing services related to retail and commercial banking to smoothen business transformation. After sales service is a key component in increasing client satisfaction. This is achieved by the organisations by deploying training and customer support to improve overall business performance. Vendors focus on establishing separate sales and marketing channel for acquiring customers, mainly through undertaking complete IT implementations.

