Top Leading Players in Marble Market

The marble market is estimated at USD 13 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 16 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2025. The building & construction segment is estimated to lead the marble market in 2020, owing to increasing demand for variety of marble for their physical properties in the construction industry. High demand for residential and commercial infrastructure from the developing economies is driving the growth of building & construction segment. In addition, growth of the construction industry has led leading to high demand for building materials such as marble is anticipated to fuel the growth of marble market.

Major companies such as Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A. (Spain), Temmer Marble (Turkey), Hellenic Granite Company (Greece), Fox Marble Holdings plc (UK), California Crafted Marble, Inc. (US), Topalidis S.A. (Greece), Dimpomar – Rochas Portuguesas Lda (Portugal), Polycor Inc. (Canada), Asian Granito India Limited (India), NAMCO CO. srl (Italy), Dal-Tile Corporation (US), Kangli Stone Group (China), Hilltop Granites (India), First Marble & Granite (Qatar), Santucci Group (Italy), Classic Marble Company (India), and DELTA Marble, Mining, Construction Import and Export Inc. (Turkey) among others are key players in the marble market. These players have been focusing on developmental strategies, such as acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, agreements, and new product developments & launches, which have helped them expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. They have also been adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as merger & acquisition, expansion, and new product launch, to enhance their current position in the marble market.

Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A. is a global stone company that has accomplished a steady growth by expanding its reach across the globe since its establishment. It manufactures products, such as cream marble, marble, granite, porcelain, tiles, limestone & sandstone, quartzite, travertine, and other custom-made products out of natural stone. The company owns 7 factories (1 in Brazil and 6 in Spain), 2 project centers in Spain, and 20 distribution warehouses through which it has marked its global presence in more than 100 countries. The company also owns 20 stone centers in Spain, the UK, and the US.

Hellenic Granite Company is involved in manufacturing, processing, and trading of decorative stones such as marbles, granites, travertines, and different types of quartz surfaces. The company procures granite raw materials from countries around the world (India, China, Zimbabwe, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Norway and Finland) and ready-made granite products from India and China. It also imports marble (processed and raw) from the international market. Since 2004, Hellenic Granite Company has also been a part of trading artificial decorative stones that include quartz and cultured marbles. It has acquired several other companies in the past years, including Finnish Quarry Company Granicon Oy, which exports to Asia and Europe. Most of Hellenic Granite Company’s products are used for domestic and professional applications, which include important constructions and airports.

In January 2019, Hellenic Granite Company launched EcoMarbles MAXFINE that are marbles made using natural methods at the FMG IRIS factories. They can also be developed with the advanced ACTIVE technology, which enables them to repel bacteria and dirt. They are ideal for residential, leisure, hotels, restaurants, gyms, schools, clinics, hospitals, and other areas requiring high levels of cleanliness and hygiene.

Temmer Marble has been an active player in the processing and manufacturing of products made from natural stone. The company owns one of the largest quarries in Turkey, which was its first investment. It owns six more quarries across the important marble reserve area in Turkey. The company owns one factory in Afyon, Turkey, which is the third-largest facility of its kind in the world. Temmer manufactures marbles in the form of blocks, cut-to-size products, and slabs. The other products that Temmer Marble manufactures include granite, onyx, travertine and porcelain. 80% of the company’s products are exported to about 40 countries in Europe, North America, Central Asia, and Far East.

In February 2017, as a part of expansion strategy, Temmer Marble inaugurated its new showroom and gallery at its world class factory, Afyon. This expansion will help the company to meet the demand for marble and other natural stones in the domestic market.

