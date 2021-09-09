Patient Temperature Management Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global patient temperature management market size was worth USD 2.3 billion in 2016 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.9% during the forecast period. The key factor contributing to the market growth of patient temperature management is the rise in number of surgeries performed. Pre-surgery anesthesia administered to the patients lowers their body temperature. To prevent this, warming devices are used to eliminate intraoperative hypothermia.

Drivers

The rising prevalence of heart diseases such as cardiac arrest has increased the demand for patient temperature management in order to prevent adverse effects of high temperature on the brain and prevent further complications.

Patient Temperature Management Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Patient Warming Systems

Conventional Warming Systems

Surface Warming Systems

Intravascular Warming Systems

Patient Cooling Systems

Conventional Cooling Systems

Surface Cooling Systems

Intravascular Cooling Systems

Patient Temperature Management Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Surgery

Cardiology

Pediatrics

Neurology

Others

Patient Temperature Management End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Operating Room

Neonatal ICU

Emergency Room

ICUs

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Stryker Corporation

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products

ZOLL Medical Corporation

The 37Company

3M and many others

