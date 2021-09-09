Pet Food Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2021-2022

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pet Food Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Pet Food Market is anticipated to reach USD 98.81 billion by 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rapid urbanization & industrialization, increasing demand, increasing trend of nuclear families, improved consciousness about pet health, and fast humanization of pets, product development & technological innovations.

Drivers

In addition, factors such as changing standard of living, rise in disposable income, increase in number of pet owners, and growing pet humanization significantly fuel the market growth. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as growing obesity in pets and increasing pet allergies. The Pet Food Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.3% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Pet Food Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Dry Food

Wet/Canned Food

Nutritious Food

Snacks/treats

Others

Pet Food Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Dogs

Cats

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Gitwako Farms

Avanti Overseas

Frigorifico Allana Pvt. Ltd

Doggie Dabbas

Venky’s

Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt. Ltd

Mars International India Pvt. Ltd and many others

Pet Food Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

Rest of The World

