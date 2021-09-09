Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Hair Color Market in Foreseeable Future

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Hair Color Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Hair Color market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Permanent Hair Color Semi-permanent Hair Color Demi-permanent Hair Color Bleach-highlights Temporary Hair Color

By Nature Natural Hair Color Chemical Hair Color

By Gender Hair Color for Males Hair Color for Females Unisex Hair Color

By Distribution Channel Online Sales of Hair Color Hair Color Sold at Specialty Stores Hair Color Sold at Departmental Stores Hair Color Sold at Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores Hair Color Sold at Salons Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

The Market survey of Hair Color offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Hair Color, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Hair Color Market across the globe.

Competition Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent hair color manufacturers in its report:

Kao Corporation,

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

L’Oréal S.A,

Avon Products Inc.,

Estee Lauder Companies,

Coty Inc.,

Combe Incorporated,

Revlon, Inc.,

Godrej Consumer Products Limited,

Shiseido Company Limited

Uniliver

In order to maintain their market position, increase their global footprint, and neutralise competition in high-potential locations, key market players have been focusing on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies.

In May, 2020 Coty agreed to sell a majority of its Beauty and Retail Hair Businesses, including the ghd brands, Clairol, Wella and OPI for US$ 4.3 billion to KKR. Under the terms of the agreement, Coty will spin off its Professional Beauty Division as a separate company, with KKR taking a 60% stake and Coty keeping the remaining 40%.

On February 1, 2021, L’Oréal has completed the acquisition of Takami Co. and added vital products from Takami Co. to its portfolio.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing hair color have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

