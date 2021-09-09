Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market to Reach USD 659 million by 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, Major Players and Industry Outlook

Illinois, United States, 2021-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global dental bone graft substitute market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global Dental Bone Graft Market size is estimated to be USD 450 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 659 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Growth in the dental bone graft substitute market is driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, continuous product commercialization, market availability & product affordability, rising number of geriatric population, and growing public awareness related to preventive care are driving the growth of the dental bone graft market.

The dental bone graft substitute market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Dentsply Sirona (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Strauman (US), Zimmer Dental (US) and Geistlich Pharm (Switzerland). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Demand for dental bone graft substitute from key end-users has significantly declined amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 will have short-term negative growth for the market in 2020, but will experience normal growth as the dental bone graft market gradually steadies by the end of 2020.

Demand for synthetic bone graft result in the segment occupying the high share of the market



Synthetic bone graft segment owes a good market share in Dental bone graft substitute market. Synthetic bones are derived from genetically unrelated members of the same species, like cadaver bone. Using patient’s own bone has traditionally been the most preferred method bone grafting, however the increasing technological advancements have increased the number of synthetic graft options. The benefits of synthetic grafts include availability, sterility, and reduced morbidity. Also, the synthetic bone grafts have a longer shelf life and there is no risk of any disease to get transferred. Because of these benefits synthetic bone graft is the fastest growing type in the dental bone graft market.

Xenograft estimated to be the largest growing market



Xenograft are estimated to be the largest growing segment in the dental bone graft substitute market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to source for allograft materials are highly scarce and technological advances of xenograft materials are more recent for the dental application.

Europe is the region of origin of implant dentistry; therefore, the penetration rate of dental bone graft substitutes is very high in this region. The main factors driving the growth of the European dental market are the increase in aging population, governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and the high reimbursement rate—although limited to Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Lots of opportunities for dental bone graft market Growth In Europe.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing dental bone graft substitute market, globally



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for dental bone graft substitute during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven principally by the rising geriatric and obese population (coupled with the significant prevalence of orthopedic & diabetes-related diseases in this population segment), increasing GDP and healthcare expenditure in APAC countries, and growing public awareness. Furthermore, increasingly localized product manufacturing, favorable government regulations, and the focus of global product manufacturers on expanding their presence in APAC countries are aiding the dental bone graft industry growth.

Dentsply Sirona (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Strauman (US), Zimmer Dental (US) and Geistlich Pharm (Switzerland) are the key players in the global dental bone graft substitute global dental bone graft substitute industry.