How Discovery Of Novel Biomarkers Is Fueling Demand For Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market, Fact.MR Study

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2021- 2031.

The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the Uveal Melanoma Treatment market, about the current market landscape, trends, major Key players, product type, application, and region.

Global Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market: Market Outlook

Uveal is found in the back of the sclera and the cornea and has three parts: the iris, the ciliary body and the choroid. Uveal melanoma, including the iris choroid and cilira body, is referred to as cancer of the areas of the skin. This is the state in which the tumors emerge from the melanocytes that are responsible for the color of the eye inside the uva.

It is the most common form of intraocular malignancy in adults, although it is an uncommon disorder. The treatment of uveal melanoma depends on the size of the tumor, which is the most significant factor. In the early stages, this kind of melanoma is completely asymptomatic. Some modifications can be observed in tumor enlargement over time, such as pupil distortion, reduced visibility due to blurred vision, and secondary retinal detachment.

Key players such as

Eli Lilly & Co.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer

Astra Zeneca plc

Merck

Amgen

Pfizer Inc.

Roche

Others are actively involved in offering surgery products for uveal melanoma treatment.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market?

The global market for uveal melanoma treatment is mainly driven by an increase in the incidence cases of eye cancer. One of the important reasons of the increase is said to be the rise in the use of electronic devices. This may be due to harmful UV radiation that directly affects the eyes of users of smartphones, tablets, desktops, laptops and other electronic devices. For intansce,

According to the American Cancer Society, adults aged 60 years and above spend 5 or more hours per day using digital devices and prefer laptops & desktops for internet browsing.. Thus, this in turn is expected to increase the growth of uveal melanoma treatment market.

People with a weak immune system are vulnerable to the development of eye cancer. This is due to, greater risk of primary intraocular lymphoma, such as those with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), those on anti-rejection medications following organ transplantation, or the elderly. Often, infection with a bacterium called Chlamydophila psittaci increases the risk of uveal melanoma.

The bacteria are caught from domestic animals including cats and birds that are infected. Besides, lung infections and conjunctival inflammation or conjunctivitis are caused by this bacteria. Governments of various countries, however, are taking major initiatives to provide better treatment at a minimal cost. Thus, this is in turn is supporting the growth of uveal melanoma treatment market.

How Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Fueling Demand for Uveal Melanoma Treatment?

Increased awareness and growing use of unique biomarkers including blood biomarkers in the diagnosis and treatment of uveal melanoma improves the detection accuracy and time spent on the process, which in turn fuels the revenue opportunities of uveal melanoma market.. Besides, technological developments in the field of biotechnology have improved the identification of possible biomarkers of uveal melanoma.

Some of the new biomarkers adopted for the diagnosis and progression of uveal melanoma include genetic, histological, radiographic and physiological diagnoses, which are expected to fuel the growth of Uveal melanoma treatment market.

Key Segments of Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market Covered in the Report

Based on diagnostic tests, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

High Resolution Ultrasound Biomicroscopy

Fluorescein Angiography

Ultrasonography

Oclular Coherence Tomography

Indocyanine Green Angiography

Based on therapy type, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

Surgical Resection Techniques (Transretinal Endoresection and Trans-Scleral Partial Choroidectomy)

Transpupillary Thermotherapy

Radiation Therapies

External Beam Proton Therapy

Gamma Knife Stereotactic Surgery

Based on Location Type, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

Ciliary Melanoma

Iris Melanoma

Choroid Melanoma

Based on Eye exams, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

Gonioscopy

Ophthalmoscopy

Slit-Lamp Biomicrocopy

Based on end user, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others

Based on the region, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Why Is the U.S. A Big Market for Uveal Melanoma Treatment?

One of major reasons is the availability of advanced healthcare services and facilities, that promotes early detection of uveal melanoma and multiple palliative therapies. Due to which, U.S., holds the largest market share of uveal melanoma treatment market.

Along with that, the growth of the uveal melanoma treatment market is expected to increase due to awareness of clinical trials to get a closer look at new procedures and treatment, and to increase government funding for global disease eradication. Hence, is expected to boost the demand for uveal melanoma treatment in near future.

Will Increasing Geriatric Population Results in Elevation of Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market in India?

Ageing is one of the main factor that is impacting the eyecare industry worldwide. Population aged 65+ years are growing day by day and with this growth the demand for need for the eye care related solutions increases. This increase in population and need represents the market opportunities for new consumer in India.

The India market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate owing to the constant rise in the incidence of eye cancer coupled with increased demand for cost-efficient therapeutics. Besides, owing to the presence of a large number of clinical research organizations, several pharmaceutical firms are drawn to this region for the production of effective and cheaper threapy. Thus, this in turn is expected to boost the demand for uveal melanoma Treatment.

According to WHO, by 2050, low-middle income countries will comprise of almost 80% of all older people.

According to the UN Economic and Social Affairs Report (2019), the population of people aged over 65 years in Asia is expected to increase from 395.3 million in 2019 to 587.4 million by 2030, which will consequently drive the prevalence of age-related eye diseases in the region. The prevalence of glaucoma in adults over 45 years of age in China is about 3.5 percent; however, it rises dramatically with age and in the population over 65 years of age it is estimated to be about 9 percent.

People with uveal melanoma are at risk of blindness or significant vision loss if left untreated. Most of the vision loss or related problems are preventable or treatable through simple measures.

What Strategies Are the Key Players Adopting for Increasing Their Market Share in The Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market?

Many companies in the market for uveal melanoma treatment are working to broaden their range of products. The most important approach to raising the customer pool, however, is through the marketing of the product through online portals. It is also expected that making the product available on online platforms would boost uveal melanoma treatment market growth.

In addition, merger & acquisition in the market for uveal melanoma care has evolved rapidly over the past few years to increase & improve geographic footprint and achieve operational skills. In the treatment market for uveal melanoma, industry mergers & acquisitions have witnessed steady growth across both expected and profitable customers.

Immunocore Limited and Eli Lilly and Company announced on June 29, 2015 that they have entered into an immunotherapy-based clinical trial partnership to examine the usefulness for the treatment of melanoma of Immunocore’s lead T cell receptor-based research therapeutic, IMCgp100, in combination with Lilly’s galunisertib (LY2157299) and merestinib (LY2801653).

The partnership aims to identify combination regimens in patients with metastatic cutaneous and uveal melanomas that include synergies in efficacy and durability.

