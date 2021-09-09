Rising Incidence Of Kidney Disease In Newborns Will Create Demand For Neonatal Dialysis Market

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Neonatal Dialysis Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2021- 2031.

The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the Neonatal Dialysis market, about the current market landscape, trends, major Key players, product type, application, and region.

Global Neonatal Dialysis Market: Market Outlook

Neonatal dialysis used for extremely premature baby as well as infants for treatment of severe acute kidney injury. Rising incidences of premature infants with kidney disease such as sepsis, perinatal asphyxia, organ dysfunction syndrome will drive the demand for various neonatal dialysis treatment globall

Technological advancements in neonatal dialysis function and design are resulting in rise in awareness among healthcare professionals about these devices will be the key factors that drive the market growth, especially in developed regions.

Moreover, improvements in healthcare settings and the rise in disposable income will fuel the neonatal dialysis market growth during projection years.

What Is The Impact Of Rising Incidence Kidney Disease In Newborns On Neonatal Dialysis Demand?

The global market for neonatal dialysis is primarily driven by increasing incidence of disease like Dehydration, Hepatic failure, Prune belly syndrome, renal artery thrombosis a Bilateral ureter pelvic junction obstruction.

Moreover, acute renal failure is common, occurring in as many as 23% of neonates hospitalized in neonatal intensive care units. According to WHO, Each year approximately 15 million babies are born preterm all over the globe

Due to this neonatal dialysis market is expected to grow in the forecasting period. Additionally, with the rapid growth in the pediatric population globally, the prevalence of kidney-related diseases is expected to increase significantly.

This, expected to drive the growth of the neonatal dialysis market. Moreover, the rising incidence of AKI/AKF globally, expected to increase the demand for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Machine.

Key Segments of Neonatal Dialysis Market Covered in the Report

Based on product type, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Continuous Cycling Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD)

Others Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Machine Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine



Based on end user, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis centers

Nursing Home

Based on the region, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Why the U.S. is a Big Market for Neonatal dialysis?

Neonatal dialysis machine manufacturer in U.S. is more. Some prominent players in Neonatal dialysis such as Medtronic, Baxter International Inc, B. Braun are present in U.S. which creates significant revenue.

For instance, Medtronic recently launch Neonatal Acute Dialysis Machine in U.S. Moreover, rising incidence of kidney disease in new born in U.S. which create surge in Neonatal dialysis production in U.S.

For instance, prevalence rate of renal failure in neonates is 8%-24% in USA during neonates admitted to the nursery intensive care unit. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ focus on providing better treatment option to children suffering from kidney disease.

Neonatal dialysis machine will advance kidney health and providing unmet need of treatment of these critically renal disease in child to survive. Additionally, adaption of neonatal dialysis is more in USA due to significant reimbursement for dialysis treatment.

What are the Key Opportunities for Neonatal Dialysis Manufacturers?

With the focus on delivering desired medical services such as neonatal dialysis to the Japanese citizens, in January 2016, the country’s Central Social Insurance Medical Council, announced that cost of neonatal dialysis will be covered under medical insurance payment range. This will also help number of patients in Japan with wider access to customized neonatal dialysis, in a most affordable way.

Medical applications of neonatal dialysis devices have been rapidly exploding in Asian countries leading to its widespread adoption. In an attempt to diversify their economies, countries such as India and china are investing heavily in developing new technologies including neonatal dialysis devices.

Enthusiasm for neonatal dialysis are gaining traction in these regions. Chinese government is providing funding for the establishment of manufacturing facility for production neonatal dialysis

It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global Neonatal Dialysis market future forecasts, growth opportunities, end-user industries.

What is the impact of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Neonatal dialysis Market?

COVID-19 pandemic will show a negative impact on the neonatal dialysis market. Due to short term shut down of production facilities of medical device industries for first few months in 2020. However, the pandemic has also resulted in a temporary pause of all non-essential and elective procedures.

Hence, Medical device markets that manufacture neonatal dialysis devices for these procedures had significantly impacted, with companies reporting significant drops in revenue due to the cancellation of these production.

The business pattern of each player has been elaborately discussed in the Neonatal Dialysis Demand report. This includes innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and others. Besides this, the Neonatal Dialysis Market Size report also encompasses the possible threats and possible growth opportunities that the Key players may face during the forecast period.

