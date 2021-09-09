Disposable Syringes Market Prominent Players, Recent Developments and Trend Analysis

The global Disposable Syringes Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Disposable Syringes Market is anticipated to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2024. Disposable syringes are the essential components in the dental, veterinary, and surgical field. The emphasis on infection and safety measures in hospitals and outpatient facilities have fueled the consumption of these syringes.

Key Players:

Braun Medical, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Flextronics International

Vita Needle Company

Terumo Corporation

Novo Nordisk

UltiMed, Inc.

Henke-Sass, Wolf

Covidien

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Disposable Syringes Market include robust growth of the disposable market, increase in the use of disposable syringes, growing awareness among people, and growth in geriatric population. Disposable syringes industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Type Outlook:

Conventional syringes

Safety syringes Retractable safety syringes Non-retractable safety syringes



The “Safety disposable syringes” segment led the disposable syringes market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factor that may attributed to the growth of market includes growing popularity across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Immunization injections

Therapeutic injections

The “Therapeutics Injections” segment led the market of disposable syringes in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market include rising demand for injectable syringes to treat diseases and growing preference for syringes.

Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific Japan China India

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa South Africa



North America accounted for the major share of the Disposable Syringes Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising preference for injectable drugs, high occurrence of diseases, and technological advancement in order to improve patient safety and comfort. North America is likely to be followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific owing to growing number of injectable drugs and rise in the incidence of disorders across the regions.

