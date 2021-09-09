Retail Pharmacies Segment Has Significant Growth Potential In BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market Over Forecast 2031

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2021- 2031.

The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the BRAF-MEK Inhibitors market, about the current market landscape, trends, major Key players, product type, application, and region.

Global BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market: Market Outlook

A BRAF-MEK inhibitors are a chemical or drug that restricts the mitogen-activated protein kinase and kinase, enzymes MEK1 and/or MEK2. The chemicals are used to affect the BRAF-MEK pathway which is often overactive in some cancers.

Hence, the BRAF-MEK inhibitors have potential for treatment of some cancers, especially BRAF-mutated melanoma, and KRAS/BRAF mutated colorectal cancer. The demand for BRAF-MEK is likely to increase due to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe. This increase, along with a projected increase in branded therapy prescription, will boost the growth of the global BRAF-MEK market over the forecast period.

Key players such as

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO.LTD

AstraZeneca,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb,

BeiGene LTD

SpringWorks Therapeutics

Atriva Therapeutics GmbH

others are actively involved in offering BRAF-MEK inhibitors.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market?

Major manufacturers of the global BRAF-MEK inhibitors have deep product penetration along with extensive distribution networks. Furthermore, the manufacturers of BRAF-MEK inhibitors are focusing on participating in international conferences and trade fairs to encourage their products and develop distribution partnerships and potential R&D collaborations.

Acquisitions, mergers, expansion, product branding, product launches, adoption of new technologies and strengthening of sales force are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers and integrators to increase the consumer base in different geographies

The companies operating in the global BRAF-MEK inhibitors market are also collaborating with research institutes and universities engaged in cancer research. This strategy could help vendors in understanding unmet needs and responding to them.

Key Segments of BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market Covered in the Report

Based on drug, the global BRAF-MEK Inhibitors market has been segmented as

Trametinib

Cobimetinib

Binimetinib

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global BRAF-MEK Inhibitors market has been segmented as

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Based on the region, the global BRAF-MEK Inhibitors market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Why China and India dominating Asia Pacific in BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market?

India and China are likely to witness the maximum demand for BRAF-MEK Inhibitors in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Major players of BRAF-MEK inhibitors have been highly investing in China and India due to a large patient base.

Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure and disposable incomes is likely to drive the global BRAF-MEK inhibitors market growth in the country.

Why is the U.S. a Big Market for BRAF-MEK Inhibitors?

Although melanoma, far less prevalent than non-melanoma skin cancers, is the major cause of death from skin cancer and is more likely to be reported and accurately diagnosed than non-melanoma skin cancers. In U.S., since the early 1970s, melanoma incidence is increasing significantly, for example an average 4 percent every year in the United States.

Many studies indicate that the risk of malignant melanoma correlates with genetic and personal characteristics, and a person’s UV exposure behaviour. The presence of major players in the country is also driving the growth of the global BRAF-MEK inhibitors.

Furthermore, U.S. is the leading the BRAF-MEK inhibitors market due to the factors such as increase in approval of BRAF-MEK Inhibitors by major players in the country.

For instance, In May 2017, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. and Array BioPharma Inc. signed a license agreement to develop and commercialize MEKTOVI in the U.S.

Why Retail Pharmacies Segment has Significant Growth Potential in BRAF-MEK Inhibitors Market?

The rising growth of the retail pharmacies segment is due to the increasing number of retail pharmacies across the world and easy availability of the BRAF-MEK inhibitors at the stores.

Furthermore, the availability of BRAF-MEK inhibitors at specialty pharmacy stores and projected launch of new BRAF-MEK inhibitors during the forecast period are likely to propel the growth of the retail pharmacies segment in the global BRAF-MEK inhibitors market during the forecast period.

