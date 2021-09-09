DNA Testing/Diagnostics Market Product Benchmarking, Financial Performance and Challenges

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global DNA Testing/Diagnostics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global DNA Testing/Diagnostics Market is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming period. Diagnostic tests are the basis of a successful healthcare system that enables vital information about patients and healthcare providers necessary to land into right decisions.

Key Players:

454 Life Sciences

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Applied Biosystems Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina

Cepheid

Hologic

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dako

Alere

Roche Diagnostics

Growth Drivers:

The drivers for DNA testing market include demand for personalized medicine applications for chronic disorders is likely to propel the market growth. Rise in demand for DNA diagnostics for new born babies adds to the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, genetic testing gains a higher traction to determine patient’s health at different stages of disease development fuels the market growth.

Technology Outlook:

Microarrays based diagnostics

PCR based diagnostics

In-situ hybridization diagnostics

NGS DNA diagnosis

Application Outlook:

Prenatal DNA Carrier Screening

Preimplantation Diagnosis

Newborn Genetic Screening

Infectious Disease Diagnostics HBV Diagnostic HCV Diagnostic HIV Diagnostic TB Diagnostic CT/NG Diagnostic HPV Diagnostic MRSA Diagnostic

Oncology Diagnostics & Histopathology

Identity Diagnostics & Forensics

Pharmacogenomics Diagnostic Testing

Drug Metabolism & P450 effects

Regional Outlook:

Myogenic disorder is further segmented as pre-implantation diagnostics and prenatal diagnostics. Geographical segmentation for DNA testing market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America holds a dominant share in the global market owing to rise in adoption of DNA diagnostics technology and significant prevalence of chronic and infectious disease.

Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR due to rise in research programs conducted by government in developing economies. Constant R&D and commercialization of technology for treatment of chronic diseases is likely to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. The key players in the DNA diagnostics industry include Cephide Inc., 454 Life Sciences, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hologic, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc., TransgenomicInc., Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen, Illumina, AlereInc, Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Dako, and Applied Biosystems Group.

