Particle Therapy Market : Technological advancements in the field of Heavy Ion Therapy

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Particle Therapy Market by Type (Heavy Ion, Proton Therapy), Products (Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Synchrocyclotron), Services, System (Single-room, Multi-room), Cancer Type (Pediatric, Prostate, Breast), Application (Treatment, Research) – Forecast to 2023“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Particle Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 1,349 million by 2023 from USD 865 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Particle Therapy Market“

80 – Tables

36 – Figures

138 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12809137

The major factors driving the growth of the Particle Therapy Market are the growing global prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials, advantages offered by particle therapy over photon therapy, and the increasing number of particle therapy centers worldwide.

The pediatric cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Particle Therapy Market, by cancer type, in 2018

Based on cancer type, the Particle Therapy Market is segmented into pediatric cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head & neck cancer, and other cancers. The pediatric cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Particle Therapy Market in 2018. The growing incidence of pediatric cancer and the high success rates and minimal long-term risks achieved with particle therapy are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Research applications to register the highest CAGR in the global Particle Therapy Market during the forecast period

Based on applications, the Particle Therapy Market is segmented into treatment applications and research applications. The research applications segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness about the research applications of particle therapy systems, development of cost-effective and technologically advanced diagnostic and therapeutic particle therapy systems, and increasing industry-academia collaborations in the field of research are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific to dominate the Particle Therapy Market during the forecast period

The Particle Therapy Market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global Particle Therapy Market in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the Particle Therapy Market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives to promote the use of advanced particle therapy technologies in Asia Pacific countries.

Request for sample pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12809137

The major players operating in the Particle Therapy Market are Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Provision Healthcare (US), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), ProTom International, Inc. (US), Advanced Oncotherapy plc (UK), and Danfysik A/S (Denmark).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Radiotherapy Market by Product (LINAC, CyberKnife, Gamma Knife, Tomotherapy, Particle Therapy, Cyclotron), Procedure (External (IMRT, IGRT, 3D-CRT) Internal (LDR, HDR)), Application (Prostate, Breast, Lung), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecasts to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/radiotherapy-monitoring-devices-market-567.html

Patient Positioning System Market by Product (Tables (Surgical Tables, Radiolucent Imaging Tables), Accessories), Application (Surgery, Cancer Therapy, Disease Diagnosis), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/patient-positioning-system-market-12586699.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/particle-therapy-market.asp