Future Analysis For Healthcare Asset Management Market

Most healthcare organizations spend a large portion of their budget on tracking hospital equipment. For example, it was reported that ~USD 6 million worth of state-owned hospital equipment was found to be missing in Louisiana State University (LSU) hospitals; newly purchased equipment from the hospital was also not properly tracked.

Thus, wastage of time in searching for lost assets and poor asset management practices can lead to serious consequences. According to a recent survey conducted by the Nursing Times, more than one-third of nurses spend at least an hour locating equipment during an average hospital shift. This not only impacts budgets but also compromises the quality of patient care provided.

The technology has emerged to become a systematic part of supply chain management in international pharmaceutical production and distribution. Drug counterfeiting is a significant threat to healthcare systems across the globe. Over the years, the number of new cases of drug counterfeiting has grown significantly.

The healthcare asset management market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players offering healthcare asset management products include AiRISTA Flow (US), Elpas (US), CenTrak, Inc.(US), ThingMagic [A Novanta Company (US)], Sonitor (Norway), Stanley Healthcare (US), Versus Technology, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), and IBM Corporation (US).