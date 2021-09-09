Selected Market Dynamics in Stem Cell Assay Market

The growth of the stem cell assays market corresponds with that of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, as these form significant end users for stem cell research products. The continuation of this trend—the growth of the end-user base—has compelled a number of companies to launch new products and invest in stem cell-based therapies.

According to estimates from the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) Life Sciences and Health Care Industry Group, biotech drugs (vaccines, biologics) continue to gain traction in the life sciences sector. Of the top ten pharmaceutical products (by sales) in 2014, the majority were biotech drugs. Biotech drug sales were estimated at USD 289 billion in 2014, and this figure is projected to grow to USD 445 billion by 2019. Moreover, biotech drugs accounted for a share of 18% of the total sales of drugs in 2010, which is expected to increase to 26% by 2019.

Research in cell biology necessitates the use of animals and humans, as animal and human cells are used in gene therapy studies that involve the recombination of genes and stem cell research therapies. These cells are also used for in vivo toxicity and pharmacokinetic testing of drugs that may harm animals and humans. In addition, stem cell research studies use human embryos for clinical applications that often lead to the destruction of the embryos.

In order to monitor these activities, strict regulations have been formulated by ethical authorities, such as the Human Tissue Authority (HTA), Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and Central Ethics Committee for Stem Cell Research.

The key players in the stem cell assay market include Merck (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), GE Healthcare (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Promega Corporation (US), Cell Biolabs (US), PerkinElmer (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HemoGenix (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), and Cellular Dynamics International (US).