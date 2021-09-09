Increasing Production and Consumption of Milk and Dairy Products

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing preference for automated herd management systems, increasing mechanization in dairy farming due to the dearth of labor, technological advancements by key players, an increasing number of dairy cattle globally, and rising demand for dairy products.

The growing demand for dairy products in developing countries (owing to the rising population) and growing support from various public-private organizations for small-scale dairy farmers in developing countries are the major factors driving the demand for dairy herd management products in this end-user segment.

Europe (comprising Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe) is estimated to account for the largest share of the global dairy herd management market in 2017. An increasing number of dairy cows, growing demand for high-quality milk and milk products, presence of a large number of dairy-producing units, and large volume of milk production are the major factors driving the growth of the European dairy herd management market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global dairy herd management market during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asia Pacific market is majorly attributed to the growing demand for milk and milk products, primarily due to the rising population and disposable income levels and rapid urbanization in developing APAC countries such as India and China.

Factors such as increasing herd size of dairy farms, substantial cost savings associated with dairy herd management, growing consumption of milk and dairy products, increasing public-private funding and investments towards the development of dairy farms, and technological advancements are driving the dairy herd management market.

Continuous advancements in dairy herd management technologies, in terms of automation, real-time analysis, ease of use, and improved functionality, are generating increased interest among dairy farmers towards these products.