Growth and Trends For Microbial Identification Market

Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and the increasing frequency of pandemics, technological advancements, increasing food safety concerns, and increasing government initiatives and funding to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species.

According to a study conducted by ClinicalTrials.gov, to prevent screening shortages, an innovative PCR-free alternative strategy was developed based on the detection of specific protein signatures in human saliva by MALDI-TOF MS profiling. MALDI-TOF MS profiling is a method used in routine diagnostics by microbiology laboratories for the identification of microorganisms.

MALDI-TOF MS profiling has been successfully used to classify individuals according to their infectious status based on the analysis of their saliva. It is also used as a tool for the identification of respiratory viruses from cell culture supernatants. MALDI-TOF MS is one of the major technologies used in microbial identification.

Since most of these countries are major manufacturers of the instruments and consumables used for microbial identification, the pandemic, and nationwide lockdowns have caused a decline in the sales of these products. This has negatively affected the microbial identification market. However, the market is expected to recover in the next one to two years.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10702182

Microbial identification is mainly used for human disease diagnosis. It delivers rapid and reliable results that help in the timely adoption of appropriate therapies. Microbial identification products can improve the management of infectious diseases, especially in areas with inadequate healthcare infrastructure. It is estimated that approximately 1,400 pathogens can cause human diseases. Pathogenic bacteria alone cause about 350 million cases of foodborne diseases.

About 48 million foodborne illnesses occur annually in the US alone, which leads to approximately 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths every year. Poor water hygiene can cause 1.7 million deaths a year worldwide, and 9 out of 10 deaths occur in children. Most of these deaths, however, are observed in developing countries (NCBI).

The microbial identification market is dominated by a few globally established players such as bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), QIAGEN NV (Netherlands), Avantor, Inc. (US), and Biolog, Inc. (US)