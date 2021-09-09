Wilbur-Ellis (US) and Croda International (UK) are the Key Players in the Crop Oil Concentrates Market

Chicago, 2021-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The crop oil concentrates market is estimated to be valued at USD 199 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 254 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the crop oil concentrates market is driven by factors such as the growing need to increase the efficiency of agrochemicals and increasing adoption of herbicide-tolerant crops.

Key players in the crop oil concentrates market include Croda International (UK), Wilbur-Ellis (US), Plant Health Technologies (J. R. Simplot) (US), CHS Inc. (US), Brandt Consolidated (US), BASF SE (Germany), and Winfield United (Land O’Lakes) (US).

Croda International (UK) is involved in manufacturing, distributing, and supplying specialty chemicals. It operates through four business segments, such as personal care, life sciences, performance technologies, and industrial chemicals. The life sciences business segment comprises two complementary businesses—healthcare and crop care. The crop care segment offers innovative ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies, enabling them to develop efficient, complex, and safe products that help farmers to increase the agricultural productivity of their farms. The company offers a broad range of adjuvants, including crop oil concentrates (COCs) through its crop care segment and invests increasingly in R&D functions to develop innovative adjuvant technologies.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

The company mainly focuses on various investments to strengthen its position in the crop oil concentrates market. For instance, in 2018, the company built a new warehouse in Yorkshire as well as opened its innovation and customer experience center in Brazil.

Wilbur-Ellis (US) is a key distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Asia Pacific region and offers its products through its Connell Brothers Division subsidiary. The company’s agribusiness division develops and supplies innovative products under three categories, namely, crop protection, nutrition, and seed technology; it also caters to customized solutions in all three categories as per the grower’s demands.

The company has a presence across the globe and operates in more than 216 offices across two continents, North America and Asia Pacific. Cavallo Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wilbur-Ellis promotes organic and inorganic growth strategies for the company to expand its product and research portfolio in feed, human nutrition, cosmetic ingredients, agrochemical active ingredients, water management & irrigation solutions, soil biology, and alternate items for chemicals.

Helena Agri-Enterprises, a subsidiary of Marubeni America Corporation (US), is a key agricultural and specialty formulator and distributor in the US. The company’s product portfolio includes crop protection products, fertilizers, specialty nutrients, and seed. It also provides various services, such as financial services, custom crop protection & fertilizer application services, AGRIntelligence program for decision making, and insurance services. The company has sales offices in 450 locations. Its operation is divided into four business units—eastern business unit, northern business unit, southern business unit, and eastern business unit.

Helena’s product line—Helena Products Group—provides adjuvants, fertilizers, crop protection products, and seed treatment services.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441