European Hemostats & Sealants Market worth $89 million by 2024 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “European Hemostats & Sealants Market by Brand (Hemopatch [Baxter], Tachosil [Takeda], Veriset [Medtronic], Avitene [C.R Bard], Sangustop [B Braun], Lyostypt [B Braun]), Country (Germany, Uk, France, Italy & Spain) – Forecast to 2024″, The European hemostats and sealants market is projected to reach USD 89 million by 2024 from USD 63 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “European Hemostats & Sealants Market”

8 – Tables

6 – Figures

33 – Pages

Based on focused products, Tachosil is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on focused products, the market is segmented into Tachosil, Lyostypt, Sangustop, Veriset, Avitene, and Hemopatch. Tachosil is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand for this product among end users.

Key questions addressed in the report:

# What are the growth opportunities in the hemostats and sealants market across major countries in Europe in the future?

# What are the key drivers and restraints in the hemostats and sealants market?

# What are the key brands in the hemostats and sealants market?

# Which are the key countries in the hemostats and sealants market?

# What are the most preferred brands amongst end users?

Germany commands the largest share of the market

Based on region, the hemostats and sealants (focused products) market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. Germany dominates the hemostats and sealants market due to its large patient population and the favorable reimbursement scenario for the usage of hemostats.

Key players operating in the hemostats and sealants (focused products) market include B. Braun (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), C. R. Bard (US), Takeda (Japan), and Baxter (US).

