What is the Potential of DNA Probes in New Disease Identification

DNA-probes based diagnostics have the potential to be widely used in new disease management, according to a new study by Fact.MR. The efficacy of DNA sequencing in detection of alterations continues to drive their adoption in R&D.

DNA probes-based diagnostics examines the undoing of anomalous gene sequence that is present in the DNA strand. This technology is used in instrumentation development, surface chemistry, molecular biology, data handling, biological sample preparation and microfabrication. Increasing awareness of DNA probes based diagnostics for prenatal diagnosis and carrier detection is expected to drive demand.

Rise in the emergence of infectious diseases has increased the use of DNA probe based diagnostics in the diagnosis of bacterial infections caused by Salmonella typhi (food poisoning), Escherichia coli (gastroenteritis), and Campylobacter hyointestinalis. The introduction of new technologies for high volume testing is expected to propel market growth.

Key Takeaways

• Global revenues to grow at over 5% CAGR through 2030

• Introduction of in-situ hybridization with non-isotopic DNA probes creating opportunities in infectious disease testing segment

• Increasing need for molecular diagnosis of diseases like cancer remains a key opportunity

• Limitations due to errors caused by recombination between the marker and disease alleles, incorrect pedigree data and genetic heterogeneity.

DNA Probes based Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Category

Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Genetic Predisposition

Identity/forensics

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Who Is Winning?

US, UK, Germany, France, and Italy remain some of the prominent markets for DNA probes globally. Market players are now focusing on developing better and faster technologies. Rising use of automation in diagnosis or testing has created lucrative opportunities for market players.

Some of the key players in the DNA probe based diagnostics market are Abbott Molecular, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Luminex Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

