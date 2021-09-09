United States to Lead Demand for Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Through 2031

Increase in awareness among females regarding the severity of cervical diseases, across regions, is leading to rising demand for cervical dysplasia diagnostics. As such, there has been a rise in requirement from various end users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

According to a report titled “High Rates of High-Grade Cervical Dysplasia In High-Risk Young Women With Low-Grade Cervical Cytology”, published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) on 6th January 2020, in the past 50 years, incidence and mortality from cervical cancer in industrialized countries has decreased by half because of the introduction of Pap Smear as a screening test. However, cervical cancer is still an exceedingly common cause of death in developing countries.

According to Fact.MR, the global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market is expected to expand at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Study

Rise in requirement for diagnostic tests to be witnessed

Increase in demand from hospitals to fuel sales

The United States to lead demand for cervical dysplasia diagnostics

Asia Pacific market to register most promising growth rate, with its epicenters in China and India

Some other lucrative regions attracting stakeholders are Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France

“Rise in requirement for various diagnostic tests such as Pap Test and Bimanual Pelvic Examination, to name a few, is catering to the growth of manufacturers providing cervical dysplasia diagnostics,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Increase in Awareness Regarding Severity of Cervical Diseases Boosting Market Growth

While initiatives taken by various organizations are helping in spreading awareness among women about cervical diseases, diverse categories of products launched by manufacturers are further propelling growth in this industry. According to a report published by NCBI in 2020, despite the decrease, cervical cancer remains problematic in industrialized countries, with a 2017 estimate of 12,820 new cases and 4,210 deaths in the United States alone. As stated in the report, more than 60% of new cases developed in women who were unscreened.

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market remains competitive in nature, making it tougher for key players to sail through the cutthroat competition. As a result, key market players are focusing on developing a broader range of products to capitalize on growing opportunities.

For instance,

Cooper Surgical launched its new range of products, such as Cervical Cell Collection Device Papette® Sterile, Cervical Cell Collection Device Rovers® Cervex-Brush®, and others, during the last few years.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. launched its new set of products, such as CytoComplete™ Solutions, for integrated, streamlined results for Pap and HPV, and others, a couple of years back.

