Vaccinium Myrtillus Market Sale Is Estimated To Experience Hike In Growth By 2028

Introduction

Vaccinium myrtillus is a relative of the blueberry, widely found in diverse areas, including the Rocky Mountains and regions of Asia and Europe. The growing use of Vaccinium myrtillus as a dietary supplement for eye problems, cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, urinary tract infections, and diarrhea is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the stakeholders.

Extensive adoption of bilberry extract in drops, tablets, and capsules, in dried and powdered forms, are underpinning gains in the Vaccinium myrtillus market. Growing traction for natural and organic ingredients in food and dietary supplements, backed by shifting consumer preference for clean label products is providing impetus to the growth in the Vaccinium myrtillus market.

High health benefits of bilberry continue to drive growth in the Vaccinium myrtillus market, however, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) researchers

Global Vaccinium myrtillus Market Segmentation

Vaccinium myrtillus can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-use application and nature.

On the basis of product type, Vaccinium myrtillus can be further segmented as

fruit extract

leaf extract.

On the basis of end-use application, Vaccinium myrtillus can be further segmented as

food

bakery products

pharmaceutical industry

cosmetic

personal care industry.

Vaccinium myrtillus is widely used in jams, fools, juices and pies.

On the basis of nature, the market can be further segmented as

fresh

frozen.

Frozen form to account for comparatively more share than fresh Vaccinium myrtillus.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Vaccinium myrtillus Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Vaccinium myrtillus industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Vaccinium myrtillus Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Vaccinium myrtillus manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Vaccinium myrtillus Market are:

High demand for Vaccinium myrtillus can be seen in North America and Europe region. In the U.S., Vaccinium myrtillus was among the top 20 herbal supplements between 2007 and 2012 in the food and pharmaceutical market.

Asia Pacific and Latin America to register high CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the leading manufacturers of Vaccinium myrtillus includes Eevia Health Oy, ETchem, Sanyuan Jinrui Natural Ingredients Co., Ltd, BioMax Life Sciences, NOW Foods, Bio-Botanica, and other global and local players.

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Vaccinium myrtillus market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Vaccinium myrtillus market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Global Vaccinium myrtillus Market Dynamics

Global scenario of increasing disease burden and extensive R&D efforts for the innovation of drugs are the prime factors supporting the explosively growing pharmaceutical industry world.

According to the American Diabetes Association, over 30.3 million Americans were diagnosed with diabetes, which was proved to be the leading cause of death in the United States, in 2015. With increasing prevalence of diabetes, demand for Vaccinium myrtillus products is expected to witness a rise in the U.S and other regions around the world.

According to a study published in European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, Vaccinium myrtillus can be used to provide relief for dry eyes. Vaccinium myrtillus can be used to reduce eye discomfort, where Vaccinium myrtillus extracts plays a vital role in improving tear secretion and plasmatic antioxidant potential in patients suffering from dry eye.

According to University of Maryland Medical Center, Vaccinium myrtillus are very rich in anthocyanosides which helps in assisting the viability of blood vessels and ensures healthy circulation throughout the body including capillaries in the eyes.

Moreover, anthocyanosides are antioxidants and helps in preventing the oxidizing of cholesterol. Improved vision, reduction in hemorrhagic tendencies in the eyes, improved blood vessel structure are some of the factors because of which Vaccinium myrtillus is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Global Vaccinium myrtillus Market Snapshot

Vaccinium myrtillus, commonly known as wimberry, bilberry, European blueberry or whortleberry, is a species of shrubs with blue color edible fruit of high medicinal values. Vaccinium myrtillus is distinctly known as common bilberry or blue whortleberry in order to distinguish from other Vaccinium species.

Vaccinium myrtillus is majorly found in Europe, Greenland, Iceland, northern Asia, U.S. and Canada. However, majority of the Vaccinium myrtillus is produced in Eastern Europe regions.

Vaccinium myrtillus are majorly found in the wild on acidic soil conditions. Vaccinium myrtillus find its application in varieties of end-use industry verticals, and hence a positive outlook can be witnessed for Vaccinium myrtillus market in the upcoming years.

