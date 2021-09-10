Massive Growth Of Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers In Market Is Backed By Rising Food Production Demand

“Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has come up with a new research report on global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Sales which analyzes the various aspects And actionable intelligence on various facts of the Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers market During 2018-2028.

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Overview

Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers are the substances, which increase the crop yield by supplying crops with additional nutrients that the soil lacks. Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers are dissolved in water and are applied to crops at the base or foliage during the growing season.

The addition of Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers significantly increases the yield. Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers are derived from animal manure, animal matter, human excreta, vegetable compost and crop residue.

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Regional Overview

North America and Europe dominates the global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers market in terms of the sale value. While Africa dominates the Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers market by dedicating the greatest area per hectare to Organic Farming.

Central and South East Asia dominated the global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers market in terms of no. of producers producing Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers. North America and Europe dominates the global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers in terms of sale due to high consumer awareness and disposable income.

The demand for Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers in the global market has risen at a significant pace and is further expected to grow in the forecast period.

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Dynamics

Health Benefits

Traditional fertilizers contain harmful materials hampering the nutrition present in crops. Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers are derived from organic particle containing no toxic and acidic minerals: hence, increasing retaining the nutritional contents in the crops.

Increasing prominence of Organic Farming

The concept of organic farming was introduced in the early 1920s in India and has spread worldwide. The growing prominence of organic farming globally is leveraging the demand for Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers in the market.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market are:

Some of the key market participants in the global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market are:

Shifang Hua Rong Technology Co., Ltd

Greenhouse Technologies

Mediterranea De Agroquimicos

Shifangchuan Xingda Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Chuanmei Special Glauber Salt Co., Ltd.

Green Life Agriculture S/B

Innova Industries

Galco Corp

Nutrigation crop Sciences Pvt Ltd

PRATHIBHA BIOTECH

Other prominent players

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Segmentation

The global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market can be segmented on the basis of Product Source as:

Meat Residue

Animal Excreta

Human Excreta

Vegetable Compost

Crop Residue

The global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market can be segmented on the basis of Mineral Content as:

Nitrogen

Potassium

Phosphate

Secondary and Micro Nutrients

Others

The global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market can be segmented on the basis of Application as:

Foliar

Fergitation

The global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Oceania

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Increasing consumer awareness about the side effects of Traditional Fertilizers

With time, the consumers, and farmers have become more aware of the harmful effects of fertilizers. This is driving the demand of Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers in the market as they do not hamper the nutrition contents in the crop making it healthy to consume and preserve.

Comparatively Costly

Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers are relatively costly as compared to traditional fertilizers. Preparation of Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers takes more time which results in higher cost of Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers.

This can restrain the growth of Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers in the overall fertilizers market as cost-intensive farmers cannot afford the increased cost and also the price of end products, i.e. fruits, grains, vegetable and others tend to rise.

