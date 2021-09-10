Eye Sphere Implants Market Is Apprehended To See Impressive Growth Due To Demand By Large Patient Population

“Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has come up with a new research report on global Eye Sphere Implant Market Sales which analyzes the various aspects And actionable intelligence on various facts of the Eye Sphere Implant market During 2017-2026.

Market Overview

An artificial eye is usually attached to the anterior of the orbital implant for cosmetic purposes. An orbital implant is used to replace the area in the orbit (bony cavity) occupied by the eye.

This small, spherical implant maintains the natural structure of the orbit and provides support for the artificial eye. They are rounded objects made of coral, Teflon, or alloplastic polymer and covered with sclera implanted in the orbit following enucleation.

The glass or gold is placed in the muscle cone after enucleation of an eye. These small spheres of glass or gold were later replaced by plastic (acrylic) or silicone spheres. The orbital implant designed and developed to address numerous of the common problems associated with the correction of the anophthalmic socket. The device provides removal of the anterior surface of the channels in the medial, lateral and inferior quadrants.

Regional Analysis –

On the basis of regional presence, the global eye sphere implants market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America leads the eye sphere implants market due to new product innovations, presence of leading players, favorable reimbursement policies and high adoption of eye spheres implants among patients. Manufacturers are targeting developed markets due to rising incidence of eye injuries the developing countries.

Europe is the second leading market for eye sphere implants market due to development activities, increased healthcare spending per person, and government support. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to large patient pool, and product awareness due to medical conferences.

These factors are likely to drive the market growth of eye sphere implants market during the forecast period globally. However, Latin America and the Middle East Africa are expected to mark a sluggish growth in next 5 years.

The first orbital implants (also known as eye spheres) were developed about 100 years ago. Though the first-generation implants were the major improvement for those wearing an artificial eye, but they were unable to deliver natural movement to the artificial eye.

This lack of movement was a major obstacle to restoring a natural appearance, which made the adjustment to wearing an artificial eye much more difficult, and required numerous surgeries. These problems led the innovation of better orbital implant.

Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the major players in the global eye sphere implants market are Molteno Ophthalmic Limited, Gulden Ophthalmics, Hilco Vision, Porex Surgical Group, etc. Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, expansion, and technology play vital roles in the growth of the global eye sphere implants market.

The competitive landscape analysis for Eye Sphere Implant Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Eye Sphere Implant manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Eye Sphere Implant Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Eye Sphere Implant Market landscape.

The advanced orbital implants comes in several sizes such as 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, and 22 mm diameters, which are safe (MRI safe also) and FDA approved. These new orbital implants are also made of durable PMMA, and silicone.

PMMA implants are less expensive than their hydroxyapatite and porous polyethylene counterparts, due to its efficiency of the manufacturing process. Both these implants have same motility outcomes. However, PMMA implants have a history of much lower exposure rates than hydroxyapatite and porous polyethylene.

The accessory required with orbital implants are sterile eye conformers (with holes) made of PMMA and symblepharon rings. Following enucleation or evisceration surgery, orbital implants and eye conformers are used to occupy the empty orbit and conform the tissue surrounding the eye to prepare the socket for a prosthesis.

The global eye sphere implants market is apprehended to see impressive growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand by a large patient population. Addition to this, an encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing consumer trends.

Established players are making their mark in many developing economies due to the liberal government policies in developing countries. The affordability of device is also lifting the market. The cost of sterile and non-sterile eye orbital implants are somewhat same ranges from US$50–65.

The global market for eye sphere implants is segmented on basis of product type, end users, and geography.

Segment by Product Type

Sterile Orbital Implant

Non-sterile Orbital Implant

Segment by End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Eye/ Ophthalmology Surgery Center

Sterile orbital implant product type segment is expected to dominate the eye sphere implants market due to no need of costly in-house sterilization.

