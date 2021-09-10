Rapid Expansion Of Beverages Industry Is Expected To Positively Impact Sales Of Antifoaming Agents Market

“Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has come up with a new research report on global Antifoaming Agents Market Sales which analyzes the various aspects And actionable intelligence on various facts of the Antifoaming Agents market During 2018-2028.

The report provides key statistics on the Sales & Demand status of the leading Antifoaming Agents players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Antifoaming Agents Industry.

Antifoaming Agent Market Outlook:

Antifoaming agents or defoamers are chemical additives meant for limiting the formation of foam or to remove the foam that has already formed. Antifoaming agents work by adhering to the surface of the foam bubbles and weakening & destabilising them, due to which they ultimately collapse.

Antifoaming agents hinder the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. The properties of antifoaming agents abolish the formation of foam instantly as well as prevent it from forming again. Foam impedes industrial procedures by distorting the surfaces of product coatings

Optimised foam control and reduction in process costs can be achieved by the usage of antifoaming agents:

There are several applications of antifoaming agents. The demand for antifoaming agents is expected to grow in the coming years. Overwhelming development of the packaged food industry, pharmaceuticals industry and textile industry is estimated to drive the antifoaming agents market across the globe.

o compliment this soaring demand, several new players are foraying in the antifoaming agents market. These companies are focusing on investments to develop new and advanced production facilities for antifoaming agents to expand their businesses.

The global antifoaming agents market is mainly driven by continuously expanding applications industries and increasing demand from emerging economies. Moreover, environmental distresses & regulatory policies regarding the release of effluents through different industries as well as control on VOC emissions is another factor supporting the growth of the antifoaming agents market.

However, limited awareness regarding the product and projected reverse trends is expected to hamper the growth of the antifoaming agents market. Moreover, innovations in the composition and performance of defoamers is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the antifoaming agents market.

A boom in the agriculture industry in some of the developing economies spread across the APEJ region is expected to expedite the expansion of the global antifoaming agents market. Some of the world’s best-known brewers use antifoaming agents in their products to keep the quality of the goods intact.

Thus, the rapid expansion of the brewery and beverages industry is expected to positively impact the value and volume of the antifoaming agents market in the coming future. These factors are expected to not only boost the antifoaming agents market, but also impact the present and future marketing strategies of the companies operating in the antifoaming agents market.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Antifoaming Agents Market are:

The key market players operating in the global antifoaming agents market include Levaco Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiahua Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries, BASF, ZILIBON CHEMICAL, PennWhite, Air Products, Sanco Industries Inc., Kemira Oyj, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Elementis Plc, Ashland Inc., Dow Consumer Solutions, Ecological Laboratories Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Ecolab, TRANS-CHEMCO INC., COVENTYA India Pvt. Ltd., Elkay Chemicals Private Limited, HiMedia, K.K. Chempro India Pvt. Ltd., AB Specialty Silicones, Barth-Haas Group, Performance Chemicals LLC and Merck & Co.

The competitive landscape analysis for Antifoaming Agents Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Antifoaming Agents manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Antifoaming Agents Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Antifoaming Agents Market landscape.

This study offers an overview of the existing market trends, metrics, drivers, and restrictions and also offers a point of view for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market.

Opportunities for Antifoaming Agent Participants:

Owing to its widespread applications, the antifoaming agents market is expected to register significant growth in the foreseeable future. The global antifoaming agents market is driven by a constant increase in application industries and an upsurge in demand from evolving economies.

In addition, environmental concerns and governing guidelines regarding toxic emissions through certain industries is another factor supporting the growth of the market.

In terms of region, APEJ and MEA are rapidly evolving regions, owing to which they are likely to attract investments from investors. These regions are likely to shape the fate of the antifoaming agents market in the coming years.

The study approach a detailed segmental review. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Key Developments in the Global Antifoaming Agents Market:

The antifoaming agent market is expected to register significant growth in the coming years. Lucrative growth of various industries, such as the pharmaceutical industry, packaged food industry and textile industry, is expected to boost the overall antifoaming agents market across the globe.

In 2015, Air Products, a key player in the market added two new defoamers to its portfolio of defoamers to increase its reach in the global market. The two products are oil-based defoamers and are effective foam control additives for use in a variety of applications, including architectural coatings.

Antifoaming Agents Market – Market Segmentation:

By type, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Oil Based

Water Based

Silicone Based

Non-Silicone Based

Alkyl Based

Polymer Based

By application, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Detergents

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Others

By function, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Emulsifier

Thickener

Stabilizer

Texturizer

Others

By region, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

APEJ

MEA

Japan

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Antifoaming Agents market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Antifoaming Agents market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

