Larsen Engineers Offers Civil & Environmental Engineering, and Energy Conservation Services in the US

Rochester, NY, USA, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Statistics show that over 50% of the global private and state companies are actively adopting sustainable practices. And as eco-challenges get stronger by the day, energy conservation has become more important than ever.

Organizations are looking for ways to reverse the damage done to the environment. Increasing GHG, ozone depletion, and carbon footprint has posed numerous threats to the Earth’s environment.

To help such organizations, Larsen Engineers, a leading environmental engineering firm in Rochester, NY, is offering sustainable engineering consultation services. Larsen Engineers has shifted its focus toward reducing organic waste and increasing recycling efforts. Several communities in question have successfully improved their recycling, waste management, and energy conservation systems.

A senior company representative stated, “We try to contribute to the rapid developing localized energy conservation solutions at both private and public sector levels. Our adept team of environmental engineers helps businesses deploy cutting-edge green techs such as rainwater harvesting and anaerobic digester systems. At Larsen Engineers, we offer end-to-end civil and environmental engineering services to expedite the project development procedure.”

Larsen Engineers is constantly working toward enhancing renewable energy production systems in different communities across NY. Their LEED-certified municipal engineering experts have helped local management create sustainable communities.

Given mounting concerns surrounding electricity, gas, water, and food shortages due to population growth, Larsen Engineers is focusing on solar energy projects.

“Our nearly twenty years of experience in the energy conservation sector has enabled us to help clients cut operational costs, carbon footprint, and upscale bottom-line growth. We can also assist companies in seeking grant assistance through the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act,” the senior representative continued to say.

In addition to energy conservation services and environmental engineering, the company also offers multi-disciplinary consultation and green building services. It helps local municipalities seek grant assistance to fund eco-friendly developmental projects. The company has successfully catered to several industries, including education, healthcare, and agriculture.

About the Company

Larsen Engineering is a municipal engineering firm based in Rochester. The company works towards developing infrastructure to create sustainable communities and efficient methods of producing energy and waste management. Larsen produces Anaerobic Digesters, Solar Panels and helps facilitate construction plans for these facilities.

