Industrial land in Chennai

Posted on 2021-09-10

Chennai, India, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — OneHub Chennai (OHC) is a Future Ready Business City that is spread across 1250 acres (506 Ha). OHC is envisioned to provide future-ready infrastructure for smooth business operations. It offers multi-modal logistics connectivity, plug and plays infrastructure, clear land title, facilitation support for all statutory clearances, and well-planned social infrastructure for hassle-free business operations.

OneHub Chennai is located in Greater  Industrial Park in Chennai, on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), the growth corridor of Chennai. Apart from the dual State Highways that connect OHC to the Central Business District of Chennai, the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) adjoining OHC will provide greater access to Industrial Corridors, National Highways, State Highways, and Seaports.

The master plan for OHC is developed by Jurong, AECOM, and RSP.

The project is developed by CapitaLand in a joint venture with Ireo and the Japanese Consortium comprising of Mizuho Bank and JGC Corporation. CapitaLand is Asia’s largest diversified Real Estate Group that owns and manages a global portfolio worth over S$137.7 billion as of 31 March 2021.

 

 

