Volofit’s Partnership with Tough Mudder Takes The Fitness Franchise Industry By Storm

Charlotte, North Carolina, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Volofit, a breakthrough HIIT fitness concept, keeps the adrenaline high as a one-of-its-kind fitness franchise. The brand opened its first studio in Apple Valley, Minnesota this past April where the concept has flourished. With plans to open 2 new locations before the end of the year, including a flagship studio in Charlotte, NC, this fall, the emerging fitness concept has achieved national recognition through its symbiotic partnership with Tough Mudder.

Before studio doors are open, franchisees are provided the opportunity to tap into Tough Mudder’s multi-million-person customer database to build brand awareness for Volofit and drive membership leads. Volofit brings a fresh take on the nationally recognized Tough Mudder program, providing the unique opportunity to attract new and existing members to their locations. Benefits include:

Event Access & On-Site Support

Leveraging Existing Email Database

Global Social Media Reach

In addition to franchisee benefits, the partnership also offers several advantages for Volofit members, such as discounted tickets for Tough Mudder events – along with personalized training to help them prepare and perform their best in the race. More so, this partnership allows Volofit members the opportunity to be part of the larger Tough Mudder community and their local VFAM.

“The marketing and sales support we receive from Volofit HQ, combined with the ability to tap into the Tough Mudder database within my market has been a massive lead driver for my studio,” states Eric Black, Volofit Apple Valley Franchisee. “Having the resources from both Volofit and Tough Mudder has provided me the confidence needed to take this fitness concept to the next level for my neighbors.”

Through this strategic partnership, each franchisee will have the opportunity to utilize a broader brand awareness, in a shorter period of time, in any community, resulting in immediate member building. As the boutique fitness industry is booming, seeing over 120% growth over the past several years, Volofit and Tough Mudder provide a powerful opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking their next business endeavor.

“Volofit franchise partners are able to leverage the established Tough Mudder fitness community while providing a new and exciting HIIT fitness concept that is completely unique to the marketplace,” says Valerie Seid, Volofit Chief Marketing Officer. “We are excited to continue this expansion journey with our partner company, Tough Mudder, to provide studios an opportunity to tap into a global market that has helped excel us to where we are today.”

Volofit studios offer a safe and empowering boutique fitness space where members are invited to reach their health and wellness goals with a team of expert and result-driven coaches. Each studio is enhanced with fully equipped stations to maximize each unique workout designed to engage the full body. Volofit is the newest HIIT workout on the market tailored for people of all levels, ages, and gender.

Volofit is the next evolution of in-studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results-producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. Volofit is one of many brands under Novus Fitness Brands LLC (NFB), owners of Tough Mudder Bootcamp and Tough Mudder Certified Training. To find a Volofit near you, visit www.volo-fit.com. To find out more about owning your own Volofit fitness studio, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.

