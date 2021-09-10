2021 College Football Playoffs Expansion Season

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — The idea of a 12-team College Football Playoffs expansion headed a step forward. In case it proceeds, who is going to win and who is going to lose? After the process, what will happen next?

The College Football Playoffs types held a meeting to discuss an idea that was thrown last week of the 12-team expansion. We already know that it is a work in progress, and no decision will be made until September. Due diligence is being done by all parties involved. Feedback is awaited from schools, athletic departments, college presidents, and others. They are all doing what they can to make it right. In case it sails through, it won’t apply in the 2021 or 2022 seasons. The earliest it is expected to apply is in 2023.

College kids are talking about this new College Football Playoffs expansion proposal that no one barely knows about. So, what exactly is it? Let’s break it down for you:

It all involves 12 teams. No matter where the six top-ranked conference champions are ranked, they are automatically in.

The first-round bye is given to the top four ranked conference champions. A first-round playoff game is played by the other eight teams. The game takes place at the home site of the higher-ranked teams.

The bowl game is where the quarterfinals take place. They are yet to determine the six bowls that are needed. There is no reseed, and more on this will be discussed later.

As we all know it, the four-team College Football Playoffs will go on. Typically, any of the top four seeds will play an extra game that goes to the national championship. If one of the other eight seeds gets to the championship, it will play two extra games. The most fundamental question that we need to ask about the expansion of College Football Playoffs is – does it destroy the best regular season in American sports integrity? We’d hate to see college football becoming college basketball, MLB, the NBA, or the NHL. In these other leagues, you don’t need to watch a lick until the playoffs.

On the other hand, more teams and more fans mean that the regular season will be interesting. The conference championships become even bigger. Finishing in the last top 12 in college football is quite hard… that’s for sure. It would be an outstanding achievement to make it into the top 12. This will not be the case in the 12-team plan. It isn’t like the NCAA, where anyone who can dribble is taken.

The importance of finishing in the top twelve is quite significant. That is what is set up as the criteria. Failure to win the conference championship means that you will have to finish in the top 11 if you want to be safe. In the past years, the sixth-best conference champion would have bounced out the 12th-ranked team out of the CFP. Apart from the College Football Playoffs winning, everyone else is also a winner.

