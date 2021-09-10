IT Hardware Solution Companies in India | Hardware Procurement Vendors

Uniondale, New York, United States, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — One of the biggest IT challenges today is driving more value, efficiency, and utilization from corporate data centers. The software that orchestrates datacenter workloads may be the operational driver, but software needs to live on hardware, and without hardware there is no data center.

While enterprises decide how to modernize infrastructure, data center choices are expanding. This is why we offer innovative, mission critical solutions that obtain higher availability systems, improve efficiency, offer flexible, and scalable solutions that meet the specific needs of your enterprises. With NYGCI Hardware solutions, your data center is ready for all this and more. We not only sell hardware, but also deploy to operate reliably, and to provide the adaptability your data center needs to evolve and expand as demands grow. We ensure smooth functioning of your systems and manage the networks.

Decades of experience enables us to provide world-class performance optimization services, at the remote or customer’s location. Our resources are experts at specific server, storage and networking hardware configurations, helping to determine the right upgrade for your IT, which is proven to lower hardware and maintenance costs, increase upgrade flexibility, extend the useful life, and maximize the value of all of your IT hardware.

Explore our data center hardware solutions:

The development of data center technology plays directly into related conversations around sustainable manufacturing, the greening of the data center, and the building of a circular economy through responsible IT asset disposition.

• Networking & Switching

• Compute

• Data Governance appliances

• Hi-End Storage

• Virtualization

• Business Continuity / Disaster Recovery

Organizations leverage our hardware solutions to:

Reduce IT spend

Prevent performance issues

Boost operational maturity

High efficiency

Integration with managed services

Availability and scalability

Evolving technologies and increasing organizational demands for optimized agility and efficiency require increased visualization, automation, and high-performance networks of today’s complex data centers. Our unparalleled connectivity and physical infrastructure expertise can help you thrive in this new reality and prepare you for the future. Drive your IT Transformation with NYGCI’s Data Center Hardware solution from Cisco, Lenovo, HPE, IBM, Nutanix, VMware, Microsoft, NetApp, and Dell. Our solutions are designed to reduce testing time, optimize optical networks, reduce latency, and ensure 100% reliability that supports SLAs.

