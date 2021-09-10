The Neon Signs Trend Is Growing in Australia

Brisbane, Australia, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Popularly seen on the streets of Las Vegas, Neon signs have made a much-awaited comeback in Australia. Originally obscured in the 1960s, neon signs are now common home decor and office design pieces.

Home decor enthusiasts and businesses are hopping onto this trend to improve the aesthetic appeal of their space. Neon signs have been gaining commercial popularity ever since the first half of the twentieth century.

These chemical-filled illuminating lights were previously used only for advertising, but the latest neon signs trend has engendered its use in almost every home and office space. Last year, Pinterest reported an 800% increase in searches for ‘neon room’, and the trend is only increasing each day.

The explosion of interest for neon signs in Australia has changed the complete perspective of people. Neon LED signs have paved the way for the trend, transforming dull and plain walls into a striking masterpiece. These illuminating tubes are used for a variety of purposes and intentions.

Interior Decor

Neon signs have officially entered the world of home decor and interior designing. These chemical-filled illuminating lights have a unique retro vibe that brings out any nostalgic memory from the past and offers vibrancy, thus matching the energy of 2021.

Having to stay inside of their homes for more than a year now, people want something unique and vibrant in their interiors. Using neon signs is one of the easiest ways to redesign any space and create a relaxed atmosphere.

Perfect For Kids Rooms

Neon light offers a soft, vibrant outlook to a place, especially a kids room. These neon LED signs can light lighting for a kids bedroom. Nowadays, people opt for custom neon lights as they can practically bend the light in any desired shape.

With such personalised options, people can create a variety of designs – from calming clouds to quirky cactus. Regardless of the shape and design, the latest custom neon signs can still manage to offer a softer and vibrant glow.

Nighttime can be scary for the little ones, and parents are hooping into the neon sign trend to offer them space with a comforting atmosphere.

Restaurants and Cafes

Earlier, neon signs were limited to outdoor advertising or small roadside diner or convenience stores. However, most restaurants and cafes are now experimenting with new things and joining the trend.

With the growing popularity of illuminating decor pieces, there are 100% chances of noticing a neon sign gracing the indoor space of a restaurant or cafe. Neon signs are popular among restaurants, cafes, dive bars, etc. for transforming the entire ambience and attracting more customers. Neon signs are exhibited as a work of art in cafes and restaurants.

Theme Parties

Neon signs are a hit among theme parties. These illuminating lights can not only accent your theme but change the entire atmosphere of the space. With bright and vibrant energy, neon lights offer a welcoming and inviting feeling to theme attendees.

Neon signs transform any room into a party zone, letting millennials feel happy and free while enjoying their best times.

Indulging in the trend, My Neon Sign Company offers you an extensive range of premium quality handcrafted and attractive neon lights for rooms. They use the latest neon flex technology to design their neon signs. All neon signs are 100% safe and environmentally friendly.

Design, shop, or rent neon signs at My Neon Sign Company.

