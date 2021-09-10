Marine Services in Sharjah | Lifeboats & Davits | Inflatable Liferafts | Fire Fighting Appliances | Load Testing | Safety Equipment Supply | Calibration / Automation & Instrumentation Services

Sharjah, UAE, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Techno Fibre provides annual and five-yearly inspection and overhauling of Lifeboat and Davit Systems. Also, We supply Marine Lifeboats & Davits Fujairah, Spare Parts. Lifeboats Engine Assistance.

Lifeboats & Davits

Techno Fibre provides annual and five-yearly inspection and overhauling of lifeboat and davit systems. We have a team of highly qualified and fully capable Service Engineers and Technicians. Also, We supply Marine Lifeboats & Davits, Lifeboats Spare Parts, Lifeboats Accessories

Inflatable Liferafts

Techno Fibre offers Inflatable Liferafts, Servicing, Certification, Replacement and Rental system (Liferafts Exchange options on the time of service due ). Supply of standard and quality Inflatable Life Raft, Rescue Boats, Liferaft Stations, Life raft Accessories and Survival Equipment’s

Load Testing

Techno Fibre is capable of performing all kind of load testing using water bags, water bolster / dead weights. Specialized in load testing for Lifeboat, load testing for Rescue boat / Davits, load testing for Free Fall Davits, load testing for Free Provision Cranes & Cargo Cranes, load testing for Gangway Ladders

Fire Fighting Appliances

We are able to perform Marine Fire Fighting Device installations, commissioning, inspections, servicing. Also, We supply of range of Marine Fire Fighting Appliances, Lifeboat Cylinders, Immersion Suits, Life Jackets, Fire Extinguishers, FM 200, Wet & Dry Chemical System, Sprinklers, Fire Alarm System etc.

Gas Detection and Calibration Service

Techno Fibre specialized in Marine Calibration Services, Marine Automation Services include Complete Gas Monitor and Calibration Services, Fixed and Portable Gas Detection System Sales and Gas Detection Service, Single and Multigas Portable Detectors Services and Calibration depends on the specific requirements.

Safety Equipment supply

We offer wide range of LSA and FFA products include Liferafts, Cradles and Hydrostatic Release Units, First Aid Kits for Life rafts, Fire Hoses, Couplings, Nozzels and Hydrant Valves, Rope Ladders, Inflatable Lifejackets, Immersion Suits and Rescue Stretcher etc. to assist your needs for safer marine operations.

We have a team of highly qualified and fully capable Service Engineers and Technicians who are experienced in carrying out:

Annual and 5 yearly Inspections of Lifeboat Davit & Winch System

Annual Inspection of Rescue Boat

Load Testing

Wire Fall Changing

FRP Repair

On-load Release Mechanism Overhauling

Lifeboat Painting

Sprinkler Pump Servicing

Winch Repair

Engine Repair

Read more

Contact us

Technofibre Middle East Marine Services FZE

Office No. Q4-071, Saif Zone,

Sharjah, UAE

Call: +971 65 57 9225

Mail: enquiry@technofibredubai.com