Natural & Bio-based Surfactants Market New Industry Revenue Pockets

The natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) market is estimated to be USD 13.47 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 17.27 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017and 2022. Natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants)are manufactured from natural feedstock such as plant oils, plant carbohydrates, animal fats, and other natural sources. The sources may be of either plant or animal origin. Coconut and palm oil are some common plant oil sources. These are renewable sources and biodegradable, eco-friendly, and do not have carcinogenic effects.

The different types of natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) are anionic, nonionic, cationic, and amphoteric. They are used in different applications such as detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning, agricultural chemicals, oilfield chemicals, and others. Some of the advantages of using natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) are biodegradability, low toxicity, and raw materials availability.

Due to growing consumer awareness of the environmental hazards resulting from using petro-based surfactants, companies are constantly adapting to meet the consumer demands through developing new eco-friendly products. Owing to the increasing awareness of eco-friendly and sustainable products, natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) are being increasingly developed as potential alternatives for synthetic surfactants in a variety of applications. However, time-consuming and expensive legislative requirementsmay hamper the growth of thenatural surfactants (bio-based surfactants)market.

Based on product type, thenonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants)market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Nonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) refer to a class of surfactants which does not undergo ionization when dissolved in water. They are highly stable and not easily affected by the acidbase or strong electrolytes. Moreover, it has good compatibility with anionic, cationic, or amphoteric surfactants.

The growth of the personal careapplication has increasedthe demand for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants)in APAC.The presence of technologically advanced countries, such as China, South Korea, and Japan, and the emerging economies such as India and China in APAC are leading to an increased demand for innovative, high yield, and cost-efficient products derived from plant or animal origin in the region.

Increasing awareness of the benefits of using bio-based ingredients is primarily responsible for the high demand for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) in APAC. In addition, improved lifestyle, the high cost of living, rising population, and high economic growth of the emerging countries such as China, South Korea, India, and Malaysia have increased the spending power of consumers, resulting in affordability of products with higher prices and better quality. This makes APAC an attractive natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) market.