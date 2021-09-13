Urgent Care Center Market Worth 25.93 Billion USD by 2023 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse 67 market data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Urgent Care Center Market“

The key factors driving the growth of this market are the affordable care and shorter waiting periods offered by urgent care centers, growing investments in urgent care, increasing geriatric population, and strategic developments between urgent care providers and hospitals.

By service, the acute illness treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of services, the Urgent Care Center Market is broadly segmented into acute illness treatment, trauma/injury treatment, physical examinations, immunization & vaccination, and other services (diagnostics, telemedicine, travel, & occupational medicine). In 2018, the acute illness treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of influenza-like illnesses coupled with the immediately accessible urgent care services.

By ownership, the corporate-owned urgent care centers are expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of ownership, the market has been segmented into hospital-owned (large hospitals, medium-sized hospitals, and small hospitals), physician-owned (single-physician and multiple-physician), corporate-owned, and other centers. The corporate-owned segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising investments in the urgent care platforms owing to their high revenue generating capability.

North America to dominate the market in 2018

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Urgent Care Center Market in 2018, followed by Europe. North America is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth in this region can be attributed to the growing geriatric population in the region, the affordability and promptness of urgent care services, and the inception of specialty urgent care.

Concentra (US), MedExpress (US), American Family Care (US), NextCare Holdings (US), and FastMed Urgent Care (US) are the key players in the Urgent Care Center Market. Other players involved in this market are CityMD (US), CareNow Urgent Care (US), GoHealth Urgent Care (US), HCA Healthcare UK (UK), Columbia Asia Hospitals (India), International SOS (China), and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (Canada).