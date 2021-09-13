Healthcare IT Market – This is How Key Players Dominates Global Industry – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software,Hardware), End-User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″ The global Healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 829.2 billion by 2026 from USD 319.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Healthcare IT Market”

477- Tables

76- Figures

474 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252

The growth in this market is driven by government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions; rising use of big data in healthcare; high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions; the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs; the growing demand for and use of HCIT solutions due to COVID-19; and the growing mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets.

Global Leaders:

Optum (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Cognizant (US), Change Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), and IBM (US) were the top players in the healthcare IT market during the forecast period. Other major players in the market include Epic Systems (US), Dell Technologies (US), Allscripts (US), GE Healthcare (US), athenahealth (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Conduent (US), Infor (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wipro Limited (India), Conifer Health (US), Nuance (US), 3M (US), Inovalon (US), InterSystems (US), Carestream Health (US), Orion Health (US), Practice Fusion (US), and SAS Institute (US).

Optum (US) was one of the largest players in the healthcare IT market in 2020. The company provides healthcare IT solutions to healthcare payers, providers, employers, and government & life science companies. This includes such as EHR/EMR solutions, mHealth solutions and services, ePrescribing, healthcare asset management solutions for pharmacies, and revenue cycle management solutions. The company actively focuses on various inorganic business strategies, such as acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to garner a larger market share. For instance, in June 2019, Optum acquired the DaVita Medical Group. This helped both the companies increase their customer base and enhance their product and service portfolios. In May 2021, Optum collaborated with Bassett Healthcare Network to provide software and data analytics, technology-enabled services and research, and advisory and revenue cycle management offerings to help make healthcare work better for everyone.

Cerner Corporation (US) is a global provider of healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions. The products and services offered by the company include healthcare IT solutions, medical device integration solutions, professional services, remote hosting services, document management and imaging solutions, and other health and welfare services. Cerner has a robust HCIT product portfolio tailored for medium- and large-sized enterprise customers to help them with advanced software products and services designed specifically for their needs. The company focuses on expanding its operations in non-US markets and entering new markets through business expansions and inorganic growth strategies. In April 2021, Cerner acquired Kantar Health to accelerate innovation in life sciences research and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252

Cognizant (US) is a key player in the healthcare IT market for software solutions and services. The company offers information technology (IT) consulting, enterprise information management (EIM), and business process outsourcing services across the globe. It provides healthcare IT solutions and services to physicians and healthcare organizations for population health management, accountable care, and value-based initiatives.

Change Healthcare (US) is a leading provider of healthcare IT solutions and is well known for its leading position in the healthcare revenue cycle management solutions and quality management solutions markets. The company offers software and analytics, connectivity, communication, payment, consumer engagement, and workflow optimization solutions.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) is a diversified technology-based company involved in the healthcare and consumer lifestyle markets. It is one of the leading companies in the healthcare sector with a strong presence in cardiac care, acute care, and home healthcare. The company offers health information exchange solutions, mHealth solutions, VNAs and PACS, and telehealth solutions that are approved by respective regulatory bodies (such as the US FDA and the CFDA in China) of the major markets in which Philips operates. The company has an established geographic presence and a strong sales and distribution network spread worldwide. Apart from investing in R&D and product launches, the company focuses on collaborating and partnering with other market players to expand its presence globally and enhance its product portfolio. For example, in 2021, Philips partnered with Cognizant (Germany) to develop end-to-end digital health solutions that will enable healthcare organizations and life science companies to improve patient care and accelerate clinical trials.

IBM (US) is among the leading companies in the HCIT market with a host of solutions, including AI, Blockchain, cloud computing, supply chain solutions, and others. End users widely use IBM Watson for cognitive computing and data-driven applications. IBM follows organic growth strategies to improve its position in HCIT markets. This includes product launches and upgrades. In 2021, for instance, IBM launched the IBM z/OS V2.5 operating system, which brings AI capabilities to IBM Z, strengthens security, and introduces new capabilities for application modernization.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=252

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Product (EMR/EHR, Telehealth, RCM, HIE, CRM), Deployment (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Component (Software, Services), Pricing (Pay-as-you-go, Spot Pricing), Service (SaaS, IaaS) – Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-computing-healthcare-market-347.html

Clinical Trial Management System Market by Product (Software, Services), Delivery (Web-hosted, On-premise, Cloud-based), Deployment (Enterprise, On-site), End User (Pharma, Medical Device Manufacturers, CROs) – Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/clinical-trial-management-systems-market-470.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-it-market.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-it-market.asp