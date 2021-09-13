How is the Automotive Industry Stimulating Demand for Graphene Composites

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global graphene composites market to balloon at an astonishing CAGR of around 40% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Graphene composites are materials that are formed by combining two or more graphene materials with different properties to produce an end material with unique characteristics. Graphene composite materials do not blend or dissolve together but remain distinct within the final composite structure.

Excellent conductivity of graphene composites has increased their demand for energy storage and generation application. In addition, their lightweight property has boosted adoption in the automobile and aerospace sectors. Huge amounts of graphene composites needed by industrial houses that conduct manufacturing operations for the electronics and semiconductors industry has also aided market expansion.

Widespread use of graphene in industries such as semiconductors, energy storage, and medical equipment is expected to propel the market forward over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global graphene composites market to top US$ 105 Mn by 2031.

Polymer-based graphene composites projected to reach around US$ 65 Mn by 2031.

Ceramic-based graphene composites projected to record above 30% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 28% CAGR over the forecast period 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 30 Mn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand above 30% CAGR over the decade.

Main Segments Covered in Graphene Composites Industry Research

Product

Polymer-based Graphene Composites

Metal-based Graphene Composites

Ceramic-based Graphene Composites

Application

Graphene Composites for Sports & Wearable Goods

Graphene Composites for Aerospace & Defense

Graphene Composites for Automotive

Graphene Composites for Building & Construction

Graphene Composites for Energy Storage & Generation

Market Competition

Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. Companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups that are working on new technologies, to strengthen their product capabilities.

Key players are adopting numerous strategies such as product launches, business expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements to stay competitive in the market.

G6 Materials Corp inked an R&D agreement with a Singapore-based company Partner to develop a graphene-based composite material for application in marine vessels.

