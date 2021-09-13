Demand for Chemical Grade Acetone Derivatives Market to Increase at a CAGR of 6% Through 2031

As per industry analysis on acetone derivatives by Fact.MR, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021, expanding at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates the market valuation to surpass US$ 18.8 Bn by 2031, owing to factors such as capacity expansion, increased consumption, and mounting investments in housing & construction activities.

The acetone derivatives business is highly competitive with key players capturing a major chunk of the market share. Since acetone derivatives find use in wide range of industries, it can be viewed as a revenue generating stream for chemical companies. Thus, in order to increase their revenue and market share, market players have opted to increase production capacity by incorporating additional facilities around the world. For instance, Kumho P&B Chemicals, a major BPA producer, plans to increase its production capacity by an additional 200 KT, work for which is estimated to be completed by 2021-end.

Moreover, in order to deliver bulk and high quality products, companies are collaborating with different technological solution providers. These key developments are being seen across the industry as players are opting for capacity expansion to increase their market share.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Bisphenol A, under product type, is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 1.9 Bn over the next ten years.

Demand for chemical grade acetone derivatives is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period.

On the basis on end use, demand for paints & coatings is anticipated to expand 1.8X by 2031.

East Asia is projected to capture around 32% share of the global acetone derivative market by 2031.

South Asia & Oceania to gain market by 87 BPS over the period of 2021-2031.

Market Segments Covered in Acetone Derivatives Industry Research

By Product Type

Bisphenol A

Diacetone Alcohol

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Isophorone

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)

By Grade

Chemical Grade Acetone Derivatives

Food Grade Acetone Derivatives

Pharma Grade Acetone Derivatives

By Application

Acetone Derivatives in Solvents

Acetone Derivatives in Additives

Acetone Derivatives in Intermediates

Winning Strategy

Market players can be seen collaborating with various suppliers to streamline their raw material procurement process. Collaboration and establishing long-term relationships with suppliers is helping companies procure raw materials at reasonable price points. Moreover, digitalizing of the procurement process has taken place over the years, which tends to provide an upper edge to manufacturers.

