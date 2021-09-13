How is the Mining Industry Triggering Sales of Hydrocyclones

As per industry analysis by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hydrocyclone market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 630 Mn by 2021, and expand at a promising CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The classification system is currently the bottleneck in mining, crushing, and grinding circuits. In addition to supplementary benefits such as compact and simple structure, there are no moving parts in hydrocyclones. Apart from low initial investment and operational costs, they are simple to set up and use. They also offer high efficiency, high resistance to erosion, and the ability to process large volumes while maintaining a modest footprint.

Currently, hydrocyclones are listed as an essential component of solid/liquid separation technology. Hydrocyclones are used in a variety of industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Desliming, degritting, concentration, solids recovery, clarity, open-circuit classification, closed-circuit grinding, and others are examples of the application of hydrocyclones.

As a result of having such a diverse application spectrum, manufacturers can benefit from cross-selling hydrocyclones across two unique domains. Owning to their attributes, the hydrocyclone market has climbed the ladder of growth and is expect to follow a similar trend across vivid end uses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Solid-Liquid hydrocyclones are expected to remain the most dominant and offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.7 Bn during 2021 – 2031.

Demand for hydrocyclones for mining end use is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

BPS gain of 241 for hydrocyclones having max. capacity of above 500 m3/h is anticipated.

On the basis of material, sales of steel-based hydrocyclones are expected to grow 1.9X during the projection period.

North America and Latin America together will account for a little over 40% of the global market share by value in 2031.

East Asia is expected to gain 299 BPS from 2021 to 2031, and become a market front runner to be valued at US$ 177 Mn by 2031.

Market Segments Covered in Hydrocyclone Industry Research

By Type

Solid-Liquid Hydrocyclones

Liquid-Liquid Hydrocyclones

Dense Media Hydrocyclones

By Max. Capacity

Below 100 m3/hr Hydrocyclones

100-250 m3/hr Hydrocyclones

250-500 m3/hr Hydrocyclones

Above 500 m3/hr Hydrocyclones

Winning Strategy

Manufacturers have built a strong supply chain with major players in construction, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and other industries allowing for long-term growth. OEM enterprises have grown rapidly all over the world, with the development of new technologies for the production of diverse equipment and components playing a crucial role in the market’s growth. The market’s supply dynamics have been streamlined owing to partnerships and collaborative approaches for direct B2B sales with lower margins.

