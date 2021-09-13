Why is Demand for Electric Car Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes Rising in the Market

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for lithium-ion battery cathodes is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12% in value by 2031.

Gains in the market are likely to be driven by the undercurrents of numerous end-use industries and widening application base. Over the recent past, there has been significant strides in research & development activities on battery materials, including cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, and separators.

Significant increment in R&D investments have led lithium-ion battery towards increasing production and expanded sales, particularly among automakers and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Lithium-ion batteries have been constantly gaining traction in developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, which will lubricate the infiltration of lithium-ion battery cathodes in these markets over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market expected to expand at CAGR of 12% through 2031.

Asia Pacific account for 44% of global market share.

Market expanded at CAGR of 9% over past 5 years.

Demand for lithium-ion batteries in electrical vehicles to rise over forecast period.

Opportunities for lithium-ion battery cathode manufacturers likely to remain influenced by tightening regulatory scenario in automotive industry.

Cylindrical lithium-ion cells account for 55% of overall revenue share.

Key Segments Covered in Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Industry Research

By Cell Type

Cylindrical Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes

Prismatic Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes

Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes

By Battery Type

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Batteries

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Cobalt Oxide Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide Batteries

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide Batteries

Winning Strategy

Key players manufacturing lithium-ion battery cathodes have been striving to consolidate their position by gaining reciprocal advantage from their equivalents through merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. In addition, since efficiency remains an attractive proposition for lithium-ion battery cathodes, manufacturers continue to leverage the prowess of technology to boost product lifespan.

