Keyhole Software Announces Red Hat Partnership

LENEXA, United States, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — We are excited to announce that Keyhole Software is a Red Hat Ready Partner.

This collaboration with Red Hat indicates Keyhole Software’s commitment to providing superior solutions to clients. As a Red Hat Ready Partner, Keyhole has demonstrated top-quality performance in the specialization of Cloud-Native application development, maintaining accreditation, and continually growing the development practice.

“As a technology-agnostic development firm, we are committed to working with a number of industry-leading software providers,” Keyhole Director of Operations Lauren Bogner said. “We have successfully utilized a variety of Red Hat products throughout various client projects and feel this Ready partnership will allow us to provide even better service to our clients in the future.”

The Red Hat Ready Partner Program enables Keyhole access to training resources to help meet the needs of our clients considering Red Hat solutions, including technical-focused training and product sales resources. It also equips Keyhole with resources to assist in developing and maintaining a strong knowledge of Red Hat and the Red Hat open hybrid cloud product portfolio, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Application Services.

In addition to now being a Red Hat Ready Partner, Keyhole Software is a Gold Microsoft Competency Partner and an AWS Consulting Partner.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.