ICCRC registered agents dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ace Migration Services is one of the leading Immigration Consultancies for Canada and Australia Migration in Dubai. We provide top notch immigration services and give utmost priority to the quality of our services provided to our clients. All of our consultants are Mara & ICCRC certified who can help with your migration needs.

We are pleased to speak with you to discuss your qualifications and options under the various immigration programs and answer any questions or concerns you may have.

Head Office: Office 609, Goldcrest Executive Tower, Cluster C, Next To Jumeirah Lake Towers (DMCC), Metro Station, JLT Dubai

Canada Office: Suite #200, 7404 king George boulevard, Surrey BC V3W1N6

Australia Office: 303A, level 3, 276 Pitt street Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (+971) 4368 3776 / (+971) 4564 5775 / (+971) 4572 5890

Monica Raj– +971508738115

Anuj Salunkhe – +971 508248115

Email: info@acemigrationservices.com / acemigrationservices@gmail.com