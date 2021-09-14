Simplifying and democratizing bonds for investors through cutting edge technology

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — BondsIndia is a fintech startup that is already ahead in the market in terms of technology. It is an end-to-end integrated platform that provides real-time advisory information detail &investment options in “fixed-income” space.

Founded in 2020 before lockdown, the company plans to democratize the market by providing bonds to retail investors at competitive and transparent prices. Carrying a combined experience of over 30+years in the industry, the promoters Mr. Puneet Aggarwal and Mr. Ankit Gupta envisions it as a pet project where they understood the pain points of retail investors and help them make financially aware and invest in the market. There are 6 problems that BondsIndia strives to eliminate are enumerated below:

What to do?

This question has been asked from the people who have no knowledge or little knowledge about the Bond market.

2. Where to go?

This question is posed to those people who have little idea about the bond market.

3. How to invest?

This question is posed to those people who do not know how to buy.

4. Where to buy it?

This question is posed to those people who know about bonds and how to buy but do not know where to buy.

5. For those who are unaware of correct pricing

This question is asked from those who know everything about bonds but are not aware of pricing.

6. Ease of transaction

This question is posed to those who are experts in the bond market.

To address these questions, BondsIndia comes forward to educating the people about transacting through online platforms according to their profile, risk-taking appetite, and the money they want to invest in bonds. Keeping an overall assessment of their profile, BondsIndia suggests they pick curated bonds that are handpicked by our experts. The transparent price mechanism and live prices help them to take financial decisions on their own simultaneously suggested by our live algorithms from which bond to buy and sell.

Considering the regulators and the government plans to deepen the bond market for retail participation. It would be a welcome step from BondsIndia to support the initiatives.

Contact Info.

ADDRESS

B-140, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, New Delhi -110020

MOBILE

+91-8882-200-300

E-MAIL

info@bondsindia.com

OUR WEBSITE

https://www.bondsindia.com/