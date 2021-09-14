Learn Brands Expands Training For Cannabis Workers

“From introductory courses to state-mandated compliance training, there’s a huge demand for easy-to-access, easy-to-use resources,” Armstrong stated. “We are excited to continue to support our partners with new trainings that were built based on the developing needs of the industry”

To date, Learn Brands has delivered over 60,000 hours of training through its platform.

Learn Brands’ expanded course offerings to include a series of general education course titles ranging from Introduction To Cannabis to Cannabis Science, as well as a Responsible Vendor Training (RVT) program being utilized throughout Massachusetts to meet state compliance requirements.

Another new service offering allows cannabis brands to purchase featured course spots to promote education and awareness of their specific products.

Additionally, Learn Brands offers programs for internal training, allowing cannabis companies, dispensaries, and other cannabis-related businesses to host their own training, SOP’s, and onboarding content for their teams.

Brian Adams, Founder and CEO of Massachuesttes-based Hudson Botanical Processing, shared how the RVT Program offered by Learn Brands has provided meaningful training for his employees.

“Learn Brands’ Massachusetts RVT training gave our team members the ability to work at their own pace outside of the classroom, and the coursework was interactive and engaging,” Adams said. “We’re seeing better retention and getting positive feedback from them about the RVT training online.”

Armstrong is certain that Learn Brands’ online cannabis training platform is meeting a need that will only continue to grow.

“This industry is going to be on an upward trajectory for a long time,” said Armstrong. “That means more jobs, more rules, more customers, and more demand for quality education across the country and internationally. Learn Brands is going to meet those demands by continuing to expand our training based on industry needs and trends.”

Learn Brands is a Colorado-based business providing educational and business resources to the growing national cannabis industry through their extensive online cannabis learning management system. Collectively, they have served over 17,000 industry employees, 200+ brands and 1,100+ dispensaries. They have issued over $2.5 million in rewards across 15 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Washington.

About Learn Brands

Learn Brands is an educational platform designed to accommodate all of the training needs of the cannabis industry. This includes brand training, general education, and a university grade learning management system for internal training.

