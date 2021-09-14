The Best DIY Curtain Tie-Back Hardware Materials and Ideas by Galaxy Design

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Every room needs a touch of elegance, and that’s just what you get with these classic scroll curtain tiebacks. They look great in any room in the house, and they’re quick and easy to make, too. You can DIY them in any size you like, with any type of fabric, and in any color, so you can match your decor.

If you’re looking for a way to add a little style and elegance to your home or just looking for a quick and easy project for this weekend, try adding curtain tiebacks. These handy items can help you control light and privacy as well as add a touch of decoration to any window.

The best DIY curtain tie back hardware materials

Making your own tie-back hardware for curtains is a great way to save money. You can find the DIY curtain tieback hardware material at Galaxy Design. The most important thing to keep in mind when making your own tieback hardware is that you’ll need to find something that will look great with whatever material you use for your curtains. Tangles and frayed edges won’t look seamless and will likely look cheap, whereas neat and crisp ties will give your curtains a more tailored look.

How to make the DIY Tie Back Box

The easiest way to make your own curtain tie box is to take up sewing and hem each portion of the curtains separately. Then you sift through all the fibers and pull out the ends that will match the colors of your curtains. Then, pull them all back together and iron them.

Whether you use a box to hold your curtains or you use athletic tape to secure them to your frame, your box will look much more professional than the store-bought options. For this project, we prefer to use athletic tape in place of a zip, although you could use any method that allows you to secure the hardware with proper care.

Choose the suitable DIY curtain tie back hardware materials

The first thing you’ll need to think about is the type of curtains you’ve got. If they’re either lined or interlined, you can use more robust curtain tie-back materials like metal and wood. While you can get away with 2-ply window tint and paper, we prefer our 4-ply material due to its durability and reduced blooming time. You can also create your own patterns with the materials, though we suggest just using standard shapes. For example, we could paint some areas with a curtain strap pattern, but that’s just going to take it too far and create a bad look if you try to add flair by going too crazy. Our most favorite style of curtain is our Airport Curtain. We love this fabric being machine washable and easy to keep clean. It can look elegant in any room and is the perfect trim material for little touches around windows and doorways.

According to Galaxy Design, “If you want the curtain tie backs to blend in with the curtains, you should use curtain tie backs made of the same material as the curtain. If you want the curtain tiebacks to stand out, you can use curtain tiebacks made of a different material. These tie-backs are easy to do on the weekend and can be done without following a complicated or expensive process tied to a service contract.

